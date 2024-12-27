Colts vs. Giants Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 17 (Back Colts in Low Scoring Matchup)
The Colts have an outside chance at the postseason, and while Indianapolis will need help from other teams, the team must most importantly beat the New York Giants.
The Giants are in pole position to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft so there is plenty of reason for the team to drop its game against the Colts at home, who need the victory to stay in the Wild Card chase. However, can the Giants cover the spread as home underdogs?
Let’s break it down with the updated odds and our final score prediction.
Colts vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Colts: -7.5 (-115)
- Giants: +7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Colts: -405
- Giants: +320
Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Colts vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
Anthony Richardson has struggled at times as a passer in his second season, and our betting expert Iain MacMillan has taken note of it. Here’s what he had to say in his weekly column, “Road to 272.”
I've been extremely critical of Anthony Richardson this season, but two quarterbacks rank worse than him in EPA+CPOE Composite; Spencer Rattler and Drew Lock.
Lock is expected to make another start for New York after two pick-six’s last week against the Falcons as the Giants struggle to be competitive whatsoever down the stretch.
However, MacMillan can’t trust the Colts to do the heavy lifting in what can devolve into a low scoring affair.
As a whole, the two offenses in this game rank 29th in 32nd in EPA per play. The Colts have been able to run the ball successfully, but that's not enough to make me think it'll lead to this being a high-scoring affair. I'll take the UNDER in what will likely be an ugly game overall.
MacMillan likes the under, and I agree, but I can’t trust the Giants to pull the upset with the state of its roster.
Final Score Prediction: Colts 20, Giants 10
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
