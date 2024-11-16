Colts vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 11
The Indianapolis Colts are turning back to Anthony Richardson in Week 11 of the 2024 season after starting Joe Flacco for two weeks and struggling offensively.
Richardson has completed less than 50 percent of his passes this season, but he’ll look to turn things around against the struggling New York Jets, who fell to 3-7 on the season with a loss in Week 10.
Aaron Rodgers and company may need to win out to get into the playoffs, and the Colts are one of the teams in front of them in the standings.
While this game is a tough one to bet on a side since both teams aren’t playing well right now, there could be ways to attack it in the prop and anytime touchdown markets.
Here’s some plays that I’m considering for Sunday’s matchup.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Colts vs. Jets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Garrett Wilson Anytime TD (+100)
- Anthony Richardson OVER 177.5 Pass Yards (-115)
- Jonathan Taylor OVER 86.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Garrett Wilson Anytime TD (+100)
While the Jets offense has been a disappointment this season, Garrett Wilson has been heavily involved, catching 65 of his 100 targets for 704 yards and five scores. He had a two-score game in Week 9, and he only has two games with less than eight targets this season.
The star wideout should see a major workload in this game if the Jets fall behind – something they’ve done a lot this season – and the Colts have given up 14 passing touchdowns (12th-most in the NFL) this season.
Anthony Richardson OVER 177.5 Pass Yards (-115)
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan has a pick for Anthony Richardson in his return to action, which he broke down in this week’s Player Prop Countdown:
You may be surprised to find out that despite me being one of the most vocal Anthony Richardson haters on the internet, I'm going to bet on him this week. As poor as I believe he has played this season, I think the market has overcorrected his passing yards total in his first game back as the Colts starting quarterback, offering a great "buy low" spot on the second-year quarterback.
The Jets' defense has been horrific lately, allowing 6.2 yards per pass attempt over their last three games and ranking last in the league in opponent EPA since firing Robert Saleh. We can't evaluate this defense like they are still the elite unit we have seen in recent years.
Richardson to hit at least 178 yards isn't too big an ask for him.
Jonathan Taylor OVER 86.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Let’s be honest, Jonathan Taylor is keeping this Colts offense afloat this season, and they likely will lean on him more with Richardson back in action.
Taylor has four 100-yard games and five games with 87 or more rushing yards this season in seven appearances, and I think he’ll clear this number again on Sunday.
New York is giving up just 4.3 yards per carry on the season, but Taylor has looked great since returning from an ankle injury, rushing for 105 yards in Week 8 and 114 yards in Week 10.
He’s likely to push 20 carries, and I don’t mind taking him to find the end zone either since the Jets have allowed 14 rushing scores this season. Taylor is -110 at DraftKings to score in Week 11.
More NFL Week 11 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.