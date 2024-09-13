Colts vs. Packers Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Colts Should Roll vs. Backup Quarterback)
The Indianapolis Colts are road favorites in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, as they’ll take on the Green Bay Packers, who are expected to be without star quarterback Jordan Love on Sunday.
Love suffered an MCL injury in the Packers’ Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and that has completely flipped the betting odds for this game in favor of the Colts.
Indy lost at home in Week 1 to the Houston Texans, but it did cover the spread as a short underdog. Now, Anthony Richardson and company will look to make a statement in a very winnable game against Malik Willis and Green Bay.
Oddsmakers have set the total for this game at 40.5, meaning we could be in for a big of a rock fight.
Using the latest odds, here’s my prediction for the final score of this Week 2 matchup.
Colts vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Colts -3 (-108)
- Packers +3 (-112)
Moneyline
- Colts: -148
- Packers: +124
Total
- 40.5 (-112/Under -108)
There’s no doubt that Green Bay should be an underdog, as we have no idea what we’ll get from the Packers’ offense with Love sidelined in Week 2.
Still, with such a low total, should bettors trust the Colts to cover?
Colts vs. Packers Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is taking the UNDER in this game, stating a few reasons why in his Road to 272 – where he picks every game of the 2024 NFL season:
I don't know what to take away from the Colts Week 1 performance. They averaged 7.0 yards per play, which makes you think their offense had a great game, but Jonathan Taylor got only 48 yards on 16 carries and Anthony Richardson completed only nine passes. With that being said, he averaged a blistering 23.6 yards per completion. In baseball terms, Indianapolis only hit home runs, but was unable to get on base with any consistency.
In my opinion, that kind of offense isn't sustainable. Relying on deep balls and explosive plays only isn't going to keep up on a weekly basis which means I expect a bit of an offensive regression in Week 2 against a solid Packers defense.
Then there's Green Bay, who are likely to start Malik Willis in this game. I expect next to nothing from Willis and I'd be shocked if they can put up significant points on the board. I'll take the UNDER in this one.
I agree with MacMillan’s assessment on the total, as there are just too many unknowns on both sides in Week 2.
However, I do want to point out that Saquon Barkley torched the Packers for 109 yards and two scores on the ground in Week 1 (three scores overall), which could be a welcome sign for Taylor and Richardson in Week 2.
Ultimately, it’s impossible to trust Willis, who has only been with the Packers for a few weeks, to come out and win this game – even at home.
Final Score Prediction: Colts 20, Packers 10
More NFL Week 2 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.