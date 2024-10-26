Colts vs. Texans Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8 (Target Stefon Diggs)
The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts face off for the second and final time in the 2024 regular season in Week 8.
Indianapolis played Houston tough in the first matchup between these teams, as quarterback Anthony Richardson hit several long completions in the matchup.
However, even with the Colts beating the Miami Dolphins last week, Richardson has not looked good in 2024. He is completing just 48.5 percent of his passes, and the Indy offense is extremely unreliable due to his inconsistency.
That, and the fact that Jonathan Taylor (ankle) hasn’t played in multiple weeks, makes it hard to bet on the Colts in the anytime touchdown scorer market.
Instead, I’m wagering on a pair of Texans to hit paydirt in this AFC South rivalry matchup.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Colts vs. Texans
- Stefon Diggs Anytime TD (+115)
- Dameon Piece Anytime TD (+425)
Stefon Diggs Anytime TD (+115)
In Week 1 against the Colts, Diggs found the end zone twice on six targets from CJ Stroud.
Since then, the veteran receiver has just two touchdowns, but he’s assumed the No. 1 receiver role in the offense with Nico Collins (hamstring) on injured reserve.
Diggs had six catches for 77 yards and a score in his first game without Collins before turning in a dud – five catches for 23 yards – last week.
I expect him to bounce back against a Colts defense that he tormented in Week 1 in the red zone.
Dameon Piece Anytime TD (+425)
Starting running back Joe Mixon put up 159 yards and a score in Week 1 against the Colts, but he’s -185 to find the end zone this week, so I’m going to take a shot on his backup – Dameon Pierce – at +425 to find the end zone.
Pierce had eight carries for 76 yards and a score in Week 6, but he saw his snap share reduced against the Green Bay Packers, receiving just two carries.
Still, the Colts are allowing 4.6 yards per carry this season, so Houston may lean on both backs on Sunday to get the win – especially since Mixon had 30 carries against Indy in the season opener.
This is a long shot play, but it’s a favorable matchup for Mixon, Pierce and the Texans running game.
