Colts vs. Texans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts will face-off for the second time this season in Week 8. The Texans squeaked by Indianapolis when these two teams met in Week 1, beating them by a final a score 29-27.
If the Texans can complete the series sweep, they'll take a commanding lead in the division at 6-2. Meanwhile, if the Colts get the win, they'll be tied atop the AFC South at 5-3 apiece.
Let's dive into the odds for this weekend's rematch.
Colts vs. Texans Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Colts +6 (-110)
- Texans -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Colts +225
- Texans -275
Total
- OVER 46 (-110)
- UNDER 46 (-110)
Colts vs. Texans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 27
- Game Time: 1:00 pm EST
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- How to Watch: CBS
- Colts Record: 4-3
- Texans Record: 5-2
Colts vs. Texans Betting Trends
- Colts are 5-0 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 4-2 in the Colts' last six games
- Colts are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games vs. Texans
- Colts are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games played in Houston
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Texans' last six games
- The UNDER is 12-5 in the last 17 meetings between these two teams
Colts vs. Texans Injury Reports
Colts Injury Report
- Jonathan Taylor, RB - Questionable
- E.J. Speed, LB - Questionable
- Chris Lammons, CB - Questionable
- DeForest Buckner, DT - IR
- Jaylon Carlies, LB - Questionable
Texans Injury Report
- Robert Woods, WR - Questionable
- Jimmie Ward, S - Questionable
- Henry To'oTo'o, LB - Questionable
- Steven Sims, WR - Questionable
- Kamari Lassiter, CB - Questionable
Colts vs. Texans Key Players to Watch
Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson: The Colts have managed to go 3-2 in games that Richardson has started this season, but he needs to significantly improve if they want to continue winning games. He's completing just 48.5% of passes this season and has six interceptions to only three touchdown passes. He needs to take a step forward in his progression sooner rather than later.
Houston Texans
Tank Dell: With Nico Collins injured, the Texans need another receiver to step up and relieve some pressure off the shoulders of Stefon Diggs. It was assumed that Dell would take over that role, but he had a poor performance in Week 7 against the Packers, failing to haul in any of his four targets. Let's see if can bounce back against the Colts.
Colts vs. Texans Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm backing the Texans to win and cover in this AFC South duel:
I simply can't bet on the Colts when Anthony Richardson is their starting quarterback. Amongst all QBs who have played at least 112 snaps this season, Richardson ranks dead last in EPA+CPOE composite and is the only one who has a negative mark in that metric at -0.036. That's worse than the likes of Deshaun Watson, Andy Dalton, and Jacoby Brissett.
The Texans' defense has also been an underrated unit this season, ranking inside the top 10 in opponent yards per pass attempt, opponent EPA per play, and opponent success rate. This could end up being a coming-out party for Houston.
Pick: Texans -6 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!