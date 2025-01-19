Commanders $100k Wager Is One Step Closer to Hitting for This Bettor
Few people had faith in the Washington Commanders making a run to the Super Bowl in Jayden Daniels' first year with the team, but one person not only had confidence in it happening but also put money where their mouth is. One bettor at Superbook in Las Vegas placed $2,000 on the Commanders to win the NFC championship at 50-1 odds.
The Commanders are now one win away from winning that bettor a profit of $100k.
The bettor placed the wager on December 4th when there was still a question of whether or not the Commanders would make the playoffs, let alone go on a deep playoff run. Now, after upsetting both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions, the Commanders are one win away from pulling it off.
With that being said, they still have a tough test in front of them. No matter who wins between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams, the Commanders will have to hit the road once again. They'll also likely be underdogs for the third straight game.
Even as underdogs, it would be wrong at this point to completely dismiss Jayden Daniels and Co., who have done nothing but exceed expectations all season long.
