Commanders 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (Don't Count on Postseason for Jayden Daniels in Year 1)
The Washington Commanders began its rebuild at the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick.
Daniels will look to get the offense back on track with some talented pieces in the skill positions, notably Terry McLaurin, and innovative offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Further, can defensive-minded head coach Dan Quinn revitalize this defense that has fallen off in recent years?
While the team may have some upside with a dynamic new quarterback and a fresh coaching staff, oddsmakers aren’t expecting a postseason push from the Commanders, evident in the team’s long odds to make the playoffs.
Get the latest below.
Washington Commanders Odds to Make the 2024 NFL Playoffs
- Yes: +300
- No: -400
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Jayden Daniels Impact Not Expected to Yield Postseason Results in Year 1
The Commanders have a 25% implied probability of making the postseason in the eyes of oddsmakers.
It’ll be tough sledding for Daniels in the first season as the team has to face two teams in the NFC East twice in the Eagles and Cowboys. Further, the team must play the AFC North in cross-conference play as well as likely two postseason contenders in the Bears.
Despite picking second in the NFL Draft, the Commanders don’t catch much of a break in the schedule, facing only two teams out of the division (Giants) with a win total below 7.5 and that’s the Panthers and Titans.
While the team may have improved overall, a first-year postseason run for the Quinn regime would be a big surprise in the eyes of oddsmakers.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.