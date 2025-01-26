Commanders Super Bowl 2026 Odds: Oddsmakers Have Faith in Washington Despite NFC Championship Loss
The Washington Commanders became the Cinderella story of the NFL in the second half of the season and into the playoffs, but fell one game short of the Super Bowl, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.
The good news is this doesn't seem to be a one-and-done situation as the future is bright for the Commanders with Jayden Daniels at quarterback. In fact, DraftKings Sportsbook has already released odds to win Super Bowl 60 and the Commanders are amongst the top contenders in the NFC.
Top 10 Super Bowl 60 Odds
- Chiefs +600
- Bills +650
- Ravens +650
- Eagles +750
- Lions +950
- 49ers +1500
- Commanders +1800
- Packers +2000
- Bengals +2000
- Chargers +2500
Commanders Super Bowl 60 Odds
The Commanders are listed at +1800 to win next year's Super Bowl, which is the seventh-best odds in the NFL and the fourth-best odds in the NFC. Only the Eagles, Lions, and 49ers have better odds in the NFC, which is a great sign for Washington fans.
We have seen countless examples of when a team has a true franchise quarterback, their Super Bowl window is never closed, and it seems like the Commanders have their guy in Daniels. The LSU product is fresh off one of the best rookie seasons in the league's history. Washington will continue to improve the team around him which will do nothing but help his chances of leading them to another deep playoff run.
If you have faith that next year is the Commanders' year to win it all, you can place your bets now. A $100 bet on them to pull it off at 18-1 would win a bettor a profit of $1,800 if it cashes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.