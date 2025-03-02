Commanders Super Bowl Odds Remain Unchanged After Deebo Samuel Trade
The Washington Commanders made a win-now move on Saturday night, as they traded a fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.
A one-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, Samuel had a down season in the 2024 campaign, and with the 49ers investing heavily in Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall, Samuel was the odd man out with the 49ers facing a cap crunch this offseason.
For Washington, this is the start of an important offseason after it made the NFC title game in Jayden Daniels' rookie season. With the move, the Commanders didn't see a change in their odds to win the Super Bowl -- they remained at +1900 at DraftKings -- but there is no doubt that Samuel gives them another proven weapon on the outside along with Terry McLaurin.
The Samuel move also helps protect against the potential loss of No. 2 receiver Dyami Brown, who is set to hit free agency this summer. Brown came up big in multiple playoff games for the Commanders in the 2024 season.
During the 2024 campaign, Samuel made 51 catches for 670 yards and three scores in 15 games. He also was a threat on the ground, carrying the ball 42 times for an additional 136 yards and one score.
While Deebo's overall numbers don't jump off the page, he has shown in his career that he can be a No. 1 option in an offense. Washington won't need him to be that, but it is hoping that he can complement McLaurin on the outside to help the Commanders make yet another deep playoff run.
For bettors looking to wager on the Commanders, the Samuel move is a sign that Washington will be aggressive in pursuing top talent to build a contender around Daniels after his amazing rookie season.
