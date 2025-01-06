Commanders vs. Buccaneers Opening Odds for NFL Wild Card Round (Bucs Open as Favorite)
Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are once again division champions in the NFC South, and this season they earned the No. 3 seed in the conference heading into the playoffs.
Tampa now has a matchup on Sunday night with Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders, and oddsmakers are expecting it to be one of the closer matchups of Wild Card Weekend.
The Bucs are favored by three points on Sunday, and oddsmakers have set the total for this game in the 50s.
Washington surprised just about everyone this season, earning the No. 6 seed just a season after finishing with the second-worst record in the NFL.
Daniels, the presumed NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, has made Washington a dynamic offense, but are the Commanders live to pull off the upset?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds and a few trends to watch for in this wild card matchup.
Commanders vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Commanders +3 (-105)
- Buccaneers -3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Commanders: +142
- Buccaneers: -170
Total
- 50.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Buccaneers Favored to Beat Washington Again
Tampa Bay already has a win on the resume against the Commanders, although it came in Jayden Daniels first career game.
Tampa Bay beat the Commanders 37-20 in Week 1, and it is 3-2 against the spread as a home favorite this season.
The Commanders are a better team now than they were in Week 1, and they’ve improved their defense since then with the addition of Marshon Lattimore.
Washington is just 2-2-1 against the spread as a road underdog, but oddsmakers are signaling that this is expected to be a close game on Sunday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.