Commanders vs. Buccaneers Opening Odds for NFL Wild Card Round (Bucs Open as Favorite)

Taking a look at the Washington Commanders-Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup in the NFL Wild Card Round.

Peter Dewey

The Bucs are favored by three points in the wild card round.
/ Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are once again division champions in the NFC South, and this season they earned the No. 3 seed in the conference heading into the playoffs.

Tampa now has a matchup on Sunday night with Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders, and oddsmakers are expecting it to be one of the closer matchups of Wild Card Weekend.

The Bucs are favored by three points on Sunday, and oddsmakers have set the total for this game in the 50s.

Washington surprised just about everyone this season, earning the No. 6 seed just a season after finishing with the second-worst record in the NFL. 

Daniels, the presumed NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, has made Washington a dynamic offense, but are the Commanders live to pull off the upset?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds and a few trends to watch for in this wild card matchup. 

Commanders vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread

  • Commanders +3 (-105)
  • Buccaneers -3 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Commanders: +142
  • Buccaneers: -170

Total

  • 50.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Buccaneers Favored to Beat Washington Again

Tampa Bay already has a win on the resume against the Commanders, although it came in Jayden Daniels first career game.

Tampa Bay beat the Commanders 37-20 in Week 1, and it is 3-2 against the spread as a home favorite this season.

The Commanders are a better team now than they were in Week 1, and they’ve improved their defense since then with the addition of Marshon Lattimore. 

Washington is just 2-2-1 against the spread as a road underdog, but oddsmakers are signaling that this is expected to be a close game on Sunday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Published
Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

