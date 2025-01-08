Commanders vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Wild Card Round
The Sunday night edition of the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs will feature a showdown between the Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The two teams faced off in Week 1 with the Buccaneers securing the 37-20 victory. Now, 18 weeks later and a full season of experience for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Commanders are back for revenge.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game, including my best bet.
Commanders vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Commanders +3 (-115)
- Buccaneers -3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Commanders +134
- Buccaneers -158
Total
- OVER 50.5 (-105)
- UNDER 50.5 (-115)
Commanders vs. Buccaneers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, January 12
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Commanders record: 12-5
- Buccaneers record: 10-7
Commanders vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends
- The OVER is 12-6 in the Commanders' last 18 games
- Commanders are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games vs. NFC South opponents
- Buccaneers are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Bucs' last six games
- The OVER is 5-2 in the Buccaneers' last seven home games
- Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against NFC East opponents
Commanders vs. Buccaneers Injury Reports
Commanders Injury Report
- Jayden Daniels, QB - Questionable
- K.J. Osborn, WR - Questionable
- Quan Martin, S - Questionable
- Cornelius Lucas, OT - Questionable
- Jordan Magee, LB - Questionable
Buccaneers Injury Report
- Antoine Winfield Jr., S - Questionable
- Cade Otton, TE - Questionable
- Jamel Dean, CB - Questionable
- Mike Edwards, S - Questionable
Commanders vs. Buccaneers Key Players to Watch
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels: The No. 2 overall pick is a shoo-in to be named Offensive Rookie of the Year, but now it's time for him to show us if he can take the next step. The playoffs are a completely different animal and the Commanders need him to show the same poise he has all season if they want to pull off the upset.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucky Irving: The Buccaneers running back has been ultra-impressive all season long and now he has a favorable matchup against one of the worst run defenses in the NFL. If Tampa Bay can get Bucky going, they have a chance to cruise to the divisional round.
Commanders vs. Buccaneers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to Super Bowl 59", I broke down why I'm laying the field goal with the Buccaneers:
Despite delivering some electric moments this NFL season, the underlying numbers on the Commanders don't look promising. They enter the playoffs ranking 13th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.3, while ranking just 15th in EPA per play and 19th opponent EPA per play since Week 10.
Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have quietly become one of the elite teams in the league. They're now fifth in Net Yards per Play (+0.7), along with fourth in EPA per play and seventh in opponent EPA per play since Week 10.
Most importantly, the Buccaneers should find plenty of success running the football. Since committing to Bucky Irving as their main rusher, their running game has thrived. Now they get to face a Commanders defense that allows 4.8 yards per carry, the fifth most in the NFL.
Finally, the Commanders have struggled on the road this season, ranking 27th in road Net Yards per Play at -0.6. A lot of things are pointing in the Bucs' favor on Sunday night.
Pick: Buccaneers -3 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!