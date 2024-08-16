Commanders vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 2
The Washington Commanders and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels will get their second tune up of the 2024 preseason against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night.
Miami picked up a win over the Atlanta Falcons in its preseason opener, and it still needs to decide the backup quarterback job between Mike White and Skylar Thompson, which could make for an interesting finish to the next two weeks of games.
Washington lost by three to the New York Jets in its opener, but the oddsmakers have it set as a five-point underdog in this game.
Let’s dive into the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for this matchup.
Commanders vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Commanders +5 (-112)
- Dolphins -5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Commanders: +185
- Dolphins: -225
Total
- 37.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Commanders vs. Dolphins How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 17
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Commanders record: 0-1
- Dolphins record: 1-0
Commanders vs. Dolphins Key Players to Watch
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels: The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Daniels played sparingly in his preseason debut, completing two passes for 45 yards. He’s reportedly been dominating the Dolphins in joint practices this week.
Miami Dolphins
Skylar Thompson: A former seventh-round pick, Thompson started the first preseason game for Miami and could be the leader in the clubhouse over Mike White for the backup job. Thompson has not played in a regular season game since 2022.
Commanders vs. Dolphins Prediction and Pick
I’m going to take the points here with it unlikely that Tua Tagovailoa plays a lot – if at all – in this matchup.
Miami’s quarterbacks did not play well against Atlanta, completing just 12 of their 33 pass attempts. The Dolphins ran for well over 100 yards, but will that be the case in Week 2?
I’m not sold on that game plan leading to a blowout, especially if Washington takes a longer look at Daniels.
The Commanders would have covered this spread in Week 1, so don’t be shocked if they keep this game close – or win – in Week 2.
Pick: Commanders +5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.