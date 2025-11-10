Commanders vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11
The Miami Dolphins are looking to build off Sunday’s 30-13 win over Buffalo when they face off against the Washington Commanders in Spain.
The Dolphins have now won two of their last three games, while the Commanders suffered their fifth-straight loss on Sunday.
Can the Dolphins hand the Commanders another loss?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 11.
Commanders vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Commanders +2.5 (-110)
- Dolphins -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Commanders: +120
- Dolphins: -142
Total
- 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Commanders vs. Dolphins How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 16
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Venue: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Commanders record: 3-7
- Dolphins record: 3-7
Commanders vs. Dolphins Betting Trends
- The Commanders are 3-7 against the spread this season.
- The Dolphins are 5-5 against the spread this season.
- The OVERER is 5-5 in the Commanders' games this season.
- The OVER is 6-3-1 in the Dolphins' games this season.
- The Commanders are 1-6 against the spread as underdogs this season.
- The Dolphins are 1-1 against the spread as favorites this season.
Commanders vs. Dolphins Injury Reports
Commanders Injury Report
- Jayden Daniels – out
- Chris Rodriguez Jr. – questionable
- Jonathan Jones – questionable
- Ale Kaho – questionable
- Trey Amos – questionable
Dolphins Injury Report
- Quinn Ewers – questionable
- Ashtyn Davis – questionable
- Rasul Douglas – questionable
- Julian Hill – questionable
- Dee Eskridge – questionable
- Andre Carter II – questionable
Commanders vs. Dolphins Key Player to Watch
De’Von Achane, Running Back, Miami Dolphins
De’Vone Achane had a breakout game in Sunday’s upset win over Buffalo. The back ran for a season-high 174 yards on 22 carries, and scored two touchdowns to boot. Those were his first rushing touchdowns since also running for a pair against the Chargers back in Week 6.
Achane and the Dolphins now face off against a Commanders team that doesn’t exactly have the best running defense. They’ve allowed the 10th-most rushing yards per game this season at 134.4, including two big games last week to Jahmyr Gibbs (142) and David Montgomery (71).
The Dolphins are rare favorites and should lean on Achane once again out of the backfield.
Commanders vs. Dolphins Prediction and Pick
It would take close to a miracle for either of these teams to make the playoffs, but Miami is feeling good right now. They’ve won two of three, are favored this week, and then play the Saints, Jets, and Steelers after their bye.
The Commanders have already chalked this up as a lost season, and you can’t imagine that they want to travel to Spain this week. They’ve lost by 22, 24, 21, and 22 since a one-point loss to the Bears.
While the Dolphins may not beat the Commanders by double digits, they’re deserving favorites and should take care of business on Sunday.
Pick: Dolphins -2.5 (-110)
