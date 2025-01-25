Commanders vs. Eagles Best First Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFC Championship Game
Arguably the most electric wager you can bet for an NFL game is which player will score the first touchdown. There is some strategy to the bet, but the high-level of variance introduces some luck to it which makes it hard to predict, but also can lead to a big payout if you're on the right side.
If you want to get in on the first touchdown market for this weekend's NFC Championship, you've come to the right place. I'm going to throw out on name from each team who I think are great bets to find the end zone first.
Commanders vs. Eagles First Touchdown Bets
- Dallas Goedert First Touchdown (+1400)
- Dyami Brown First Touchdown (+1900)
Dallas Goedert First Touchdown (+1400)
Dallas Goedert has started to play a bigger role in the Eagles offeense in the final stretch of the season, including the playoffs. He has now recorded four receptions in three straight games and the last time he played against the Commanders, he put up five receptions for 61 yards.
He has scored a touchdown in two of the last four games for the Eagles and his price at 14-1 is a great bet for him to score the first touchdown of the NFC Championship.
Dyami Brown First Touchdown (+1900)
Dyami Brown has proven his worth for the Commanders in the postseason. He was their leading receiver in each of their two playoff games, hauling in five receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown against the Buccaneers and then recording six receptions for 98 yards against the Lions. Despite those performance, he's still being priced like he's a backup receiver.
He may just have the best value on the board to score first on Sunday afternoon.
