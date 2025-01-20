Commanders vs. Eagles Odds Already Shifting in Favor of Philly Ahead of NFC Title Game
Many people believed the Philadelphia Eagles would be playing in the NFC Championship but few people during the regular season thought it would be the Washington Commanders who would be their opponents.
Jayden Daniels is in the midst of arguably the best season a rookie quarterback has ever had and now he's one win away from being the first rookie quarterback to start in a Super Bowl. With that being said, the betting market has favored the Eagles and the line continues to move towards the NFC East champions.
Commanders vs. Eagles Odds Movement for NFC Championship
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Commanders vs. Eagles Opening Odds on Sunday Night
Spread
- Commanders +4.5 (-110)
- Eagles -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Commanders +185
- Eagles -225
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-110)
- UNDER 48.5 (-110)
Commanders vs. Eagles Odds on Monday Afternoon
Spread
- Commanders +5.5 (-108)
- Eagles -5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Commanders +215
- Eagles -265
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-110)
- UNDER 47.5 (-110)
The odds opened on Sunday at the end of Rams vs. Eagles at Eagles -4.5 with the total set at 48.5. As of Monday afternoon, both the spread and total have shifted a point. The Eagles are now 5.5-point favorites and the total has dropped a point down to 47.5.
The spread for both the first and second meetings between these two teams closed at Eagles -4.5. Philadelphia won and covered the first game but the Commanders managed to win outright as underdogs in the rematch.
With a Super Bowl berth on the line, this Sunday's rubber match couldn't have higher stakes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!