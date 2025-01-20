Commanders vs. Eagles Opening Odds for NFC Championship Game (Odds Moving in Philly’s Favor)
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are in the NFC title game for the second time in three seasons after knocking off Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round on Sunday.
They’ll face a familiar opponent in the Washington Commanders, who have gone through a Cinderella run through the NFC behind rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Washington took out the top seed in the NFC – the Detroit Lions – in the divisional round, forcing several turnovers in the process.
The Commanders’ offense has been elite, putting up 45 points in the divisional round, but it now has to take on an Eagles defense that finished the regular season ranking No. 2 in EPA/Play.
These teams split their matchups during the regular season, but Washington’s win came after Hurts suffered a concussion in Week 16 and left the game early. The Eagles quarterback may be banged up ahead of the NFC championship game, as he appeared to injure his knee during Sunday’s win.
Oddsmakers have favored the Eagles in this matchup, and the total is pushing 50 points after it was 55.5 for the Commanders’ matchup with the Lions.
Here’s a breakdown of the opening odds and some key trends to know for the NFC title game.
Commanders vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Commanders +5.5 (-112)
- Eagles -5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Commanders: +205
- Eagles: -250
Total
- 47.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
The Eagles opened up as 4.5-point favorites in this matchup, but the odds have moved in the Eagles’ favor since then. They are now favored by 5.5 points at home, by far the biggest spread of the two championship games this coming weekend.
Washington has impressed as an underdog in the playoffs, moving to 4-2-1 against the spread as a road underdog on the season.
Jalen Hurts’ Home Playoff Record is Great Sign for Eagles
After Sunday’s win over the Rams, Hurts is now 4-0 straight up at home in his playoff career. While he has not won a neutral site or a road game, he has been steady for the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Through two playoff games, Hurts has only thrown for 259 yards this season, but he’s avoided turnovers and had a huge rushing score on Sunday in the divisional round. The Eagles come into this game with a 5-5 against the spread record as home favorites, but they’ve posted an average scoring margin of +9.5 points per game in those matchups.
Can Jayden Daniels Keep Underdog Streak Going?
Prior to the Commanders’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round, a rookie quarterback had not won outright as an underdog in 10 years, going 0-6.
Now, Jayden Daniels has won two games in a row as a road dog, and he’s looking to continue that streak in the NFC title game.
Daniels has been the driving force of the Washington offense, throwing for 567 yards and four scores in his two playoff games.
The Commanders were three-point dogs against Tampa Bay in the wild card round and eight-point dogs against the Lions in the divisional round, winning both of those games outright.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.