Commanders vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11
The NFL Week 11 edition of Thursday Night Football will feature an intriguing showdown in the NFC East.
Before the season began, this matchup would've looked like a lopsided affair, but after the Washington Commanders have begun their first season in the Jayden Daniels era, this game is one of the best matchups of the week.
The Eagles have won five games in a row and now hold the top spot in the division at 7-2. The Commanders fell to 7-3 after their Week 10 loss to the Steelers but can regain their lead with a win on Thursday.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet on this game, including my best bet.
Commanders vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Commanders +3 (-105)
- Eagles -3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Commanders +140
- Eagles -165
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-110)
- UNDER 49.5 (-110)
Commanders vs. Eagles How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, November 14
- Game Time: 8:15 pm et
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- How to Watch: Prime Video
- Commanders Record: 7-3
- Eagles Record: 7-2
Commanders vs. Eagles Betting Trends
- Commanders 7-1-1 ATS in their last nine games
- The OVER is 6-2 in the Commanders' last eight games
- The OVER is 6-0 in the Commanders' last six road games
- Commanders are 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. five NFC opponents
- Eagles are 5-11 ATS in their last 16 games
- Eagles are 1-6 ATS in their last seven home games
- Eagles are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games vs. NFC East opponents
Commanders vs. Eagles Injury Reports
Commanders Injury Report
- Austin Seibert, K - Questionable
- Brian Robinson Jr., RB - Questionable
- Cornelius Lucas, OT - Questionable
- Marshon Lattimore, CB - Questionable
- Nick Bellore, LB - Questionable
Eagles Injury Report
- Byron Young, DT - IR
- Jordan Mailata, OT - IR
- Britain Covey, WR - IR
- James Bradberry IV, CB - IR
- Le'Raven Clark, OT - IR
Commanders vs. Eagles Key Players to Watch
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels: If the Commanders want to re-take the lead in the NFC East, they need their rookie quarterback to step up in a big way. He didn't have his best start of the season against the Steelers last week, completing just 50% of passes for 5.9 yards per throw. With that being said, it's beyond impressive that he's only thrown two interceptions in his rookie season.
Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley: The Washington Commanders rank 27th in opponent rush EPA and 25th in opponent rush success rate, which means Saquon Barkley is poised to have yet another big game. If the Eagles ride with Barkley, Philadelphia is going to be in a great spot to win this game.
Commanders vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick
The Commanders are now seeing what happens when they have to play against playoff teams. Outside of their impressive Week 4 win against the Cardinals, the Commanders have struggled when having to face good football teams, losing to both the Ravens and Steelers. They benefited from an easy first half of their schedule, so I expect regression from them now that they have they have to play against the likes of the Eagles.
Washington's defense has struggled to stop the run all season, ranking 27th in opponent rush EPA and 25th in opponent rush success rate, while giving up 4.8 yards per rush. That's bad news for them considering they have to now face an Eagles offense that averages 4.9 yards per carry while ranking fifth in rush EPA.
Let's also consider the Eagles have had the best defense in the NFL since Week 5, leading the league in opponent EPA per play by a wide margin in that stretch.
The Eagles will show the football world they're the best team in the NFC East on Thursday night.
Pick: Eagles -3 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!