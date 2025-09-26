Commanders vs. Falcons Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 4 (Can the Commanders Cover?)
One of Week 3’s most disappointing teams will look for redemption at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this weekend. The Atlanta Falcons will host the Washington Commanders on Sunday in hopes of bouncing back from their crushing 30-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
The Falcons are only 1.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of kickoff despite the fact the Commanders cruised to an easy victory with Marcus Mariota under center last weekend. Jayden Daniels missed Week 3 with a knee injury and his return to the field could make them even more dangerous on Sunday if he's cleared.
SI Betting will be sharing score predictions for every NFL game this season by using the latest odds to project likely outcomes. Here’s our betting breakdown for Sunday’s matchup between the Commanders and Falcons.
Commanders vs. Falcons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Commanders: -1.5 (-110)
- Falcons: +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Commanders: -125
- Falcons: +105
Total
- 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Commanders have only failed to cover the spread in their lone road game of the season while the Falcons have only covered the spread in their road game of the season. Washington’s offense has only been slowed down by the league’s number one scoring defense, so the visitors have a strong outlook.
Commanders vs. Falcons Final Score Prediction
It’s unclear whether Daniels will return from his one-week layoff on Sunday, but I don’t think his presence will make a difference when it comes to the result of this game. Mariota is no Daniels, but he doesn’t lower the quality of the offense drastically when asked to step in.
The Commanders are a perfect 4-0 straight up in games Mariota appears in and covered in three of those contests. He might not throw the ball a ton, but he’s been efficient when he does and can move the chains with his dual-threat abilities.
Michael Penix Jr. is enduring a rough patch and his completion percentage (58.6) is one of the worst among starting quarterbacks this season. Washington boasts one of the league’s best defensive lines and won’t make it easy for the second-year quarterback.
The Commanders should win by a touchdown or more in this matchup.
Final Score Prediction: Commanders 28, Falcons 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today to get$200 in bonus bets and over $200 off an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by depositing and wagering just $5.