Commanders vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9
At this point of the season, it's safe to say the Washington Commanders are more than just a flash in the pan. They're 6-2 and in sole possession of first place in the NFC East. They can keep the good times rolling with a second win against the New York Giants in Week 9.
These two teams faced-off back in Week 2 when the Commanders squeaked by with a 21-18, despite not scoring a single touchdown. Relying solely on field goals likely won't be enough to get it done this time around.
Let's dive into the odds and then I'll dive into my best bet.
Commanders vs. Giants Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Commanders -3.5 (-110)
- Giants +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Commanders -190
- Giants +155
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-110)
- UNDER 43.5 (-110)
Commanders vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 3
- Game Time: 1:00 pm EST
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch: FOX
- Commanders Record: 6-2
- Giants Record: 2-6
Commanders vs. Giants Betting Trends
- Commanders are 6-0-1 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 11-5 in the Commanders' last 16 games
- Giants are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Commanders
- The OVER is 5-0 in the Commanders' last five road games
- The UNDER is 7-2 in the Giants' last nine road games
- Giants are 4-14-1 straight up in their last 19 games vs. NFC East opponents
Commanders vs. Giants Injury Reports
Commanders Injury Report
- Brandon Coleman, OT - Questionable
- Cornelius Lucas, OT - Questionable
- Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DE - IR
- Jonathan Allen, DT - IR
- Jamison Crowder, WR - IR
Giants Injury Report
- Tyron Tracy Jr., RB - Questionable
- Ty Summers, LB - Questionalbe
- Adoree Jackson, CB - Questionable
- Jamie Gillan, P - Questionable
- Cor'Dale Flott, CB - Questionable
Commanders vs. Giants Key Players to Watch
Washington Commanders
Brian Robinson Jr.: All eyes are on Jayden Daniels, but Brian Robinson Jr. has sneakily been a huge asset for their offense. He is averaging 4.6 yards per carry while finding the end zone six times. Having a strong running game is the perfect thing to complement their passing attack.
New York Giants
Tyrone Tracy Jr.: The Giants' fifth-round rookie has proven to be a fantastic draft pick. He's averaging 5.2 yards per carry while running behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. They'd be smart to lean on their run game moving forward.
Commanders vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
I broke down in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" why I'm laying the points with the Commanders:
I'm done betting against the Washington Commanders. Their offense has been truly elite and we've seen enough from them to know that it's going to continue. They lead the NFL in EPA per play by a significant margin and they're effective both on the ground and through the air. Their defense has also started to play better of late too, ranking 12th in opponent EPA per play dating back to Week 6.
The Giants are simply overmatched in this game and I'm surprised the spread isn't bigger.
Pick: Commanders -3.5 (-110)
