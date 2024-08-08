Commanders vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 1
The Jets and Commanders will start preseason play in 2024 against one another at MetLife Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The resurgent Jets will be on the field, but not without its superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers who is recovered from a torn Achilles tendon. However, the Commanders will start its No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels at quarterback and expect him to play a decent bit during the preseason opener.
Here’s everything you need to know for Saturday’s preseason matchup.
Commanders vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Commanders: -2.5 (-115)
- Jets: +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Commanders: -150
- Jets: +125
Total: 34.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Commanders vs. Jets How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 10th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS, NFL+
- Commanders Record: 0-0
- Jets Record: 0-0
Commanders vs. Jets Preseason Betting Trends
- Dan Quinn was 6-15 straight up as a head coach with the Falcons
- Dan Quinn was 6-14-1 against the spread (ATS) as a head coach of the Falcons
- Jets head coach Robert Saleh is 7-2 straight up as a head coach
- Robert Saleh is 6-3 ATS as a head coach
Commanders vs. Jets Key Players to Watch
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels: The No. 2 overall pick is expected to play in the preseason opener, but to be determined how much. This should give us a nice insight into the state of the Commanders offense under the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.
New York Jets
Tyrod Taylor: With Aaron Rodgers out for the preseason opener, Taylor will make his Jets debut as the backup quarterback in hopes of bolstering the team’s depth at QB.
Commanders vs. Jets Prediction and Pick
The depth of the Jets stands out relative to the Commanders with Gang Green set to have the veteran Taylor start and a host of talented rookies get plenty of run like running back Braelon Allen and wide receiver Malachi Corley.
The Jets defense is also full of depth pieces that has been tested in the NFL and was part of a top three defense last season in terms of yards per game allowed.
Meanwhile, while Daniels will see time, maybe a quarter or so, the Commanders have some questionable depth and are integrating in a new offensive and defensive system under a new coaching staff, headlined by Dan Quinn.
With Quinn's suspect preseason record as a coach, as well as the fact that he's bringing on a whole new cast of characters on the field and sidelines, I'll take the more proven commodity in the Jets at home.
PICK: Jets +2.5 (-105)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.