Commanders vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Divisional Round
The Detroit Lions enjoyed their well-deserved BYE last week but now it's time for their postseason push to the Super Bowl to begin.
The Lions will welcome the only wild-card team to win last week, the Washington Commanders, to Detroit for a Divisional showdown. The Commanders squeaked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thanks to the play of eventual Offensive Rookie of the Year, Jayden Daniels. Now they've all of a sudden become an interesting dark horse in the NFL Playoffs.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet this NFC matchup.
Commanders vs. Lions Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Commanders +9.5 (-115)
- Lions -9.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Commanders +400
- Lions -520
Total
- OVER 55.5 (-105)
- UNDER 55.5 (-115)
Commanders vs. Lions How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 18
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ford Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Commanders record: 12-5
- Lions record: 15-2
Commanders vs. Lions Betting Trends
- Commanders are 4-2 ATS in their last six games
- Lions are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games vs. Commanders
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Commanders' last five road games
- Lions are 14-5 ATS in their last 19 games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Lions' last five games
- Lions are 5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. NFC East opponents
Commanders vs. Lions Injury Reports
Commanders Injury Report
- Jordan Magee, LB - Questionable
- Daron Payne, DT - Questionable
- Colson Yankoff, TE - IR-R
- Haggai Ndubuisi, DT - Out
- Tyler Owens, S - IR
Lions Injury Report
- Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - IR-R
- Carlton Davis III, CB - IR
- Derrick Barnes, LB - IR
- Kevin Zeitler, G - Questionable
- Pat O'Conner, DE - Questionable
Commanders vs. Lions Key Players to Watch
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels: The Commanders quarterback looks nothing like a rookie. He is a shoo-in to win Offensive Rookie of the Year and has been at his best in big moments, including leading Washington to a win in his first career postseason start. Can he keep up his impressive season and lead them to a big upset win against the Lions?
Detroit Lions
Jahmyr Gibbs: The Lions are at their best when their running game is rolling and they have a great chance to run all over a Commanders team that has struggled to stop the run all season. Look for Jahmyr Gibbs to have a massive game on the ground.
Commanders vs. Lions Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to Super Bowl 59", I broke down why instead of betting a side, I'm taking the OVER in this NFC Matchup:
I'm not going to overthink this game. Give me the OVER and let's just sit back and root for points in this NFC showdown.
You don't need me to tell you these are two of the most elite offenses in the NFL. They rank third and fourth in EPA per play, first and fifth in success rate, and first and fifth in points per game. The Lions can attack defenses both on the ground and through the air while the Commanders can torch teams through the air with their electric rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels.
Defensively, I have a lot of questions for both teams. The Lions are still dealing with plenty of injuries, especially their secondary, and the Commanders have had holes on that side of the football all season. All signs possible point to this being a high-scoring affair.
Pick: OVER 55.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!