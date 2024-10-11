Commanders vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Expect High-Scoring Affair)
The Washington Commanders and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels have gotten off to a great start in 2024, winning four of their first five games to lead the NFC East.
On Sunday, they’ll face arguably their toughest test of the season – the Baltimore Ravens.
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have won three games in a row, scoring a ton of points in the process. Last week, Baltimore scored 41 points in an overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and oddsmakers have it favored by 6.5 points in this Week 6 clash.
Should bettors expect the Ravens to run away with a win against Washington?
Using the latest odds and analysis, I’m attempting the predict the final score of this game, and hopefully, it will lead bettors in the direction of a winning wager on Sunday.
Commanders vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Commanders +6.5 (-108)
- Ravens -6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Commanders: +245
- Ravens: -300
Total
- 51.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Washington enters this game with one of the best against the spread records in the NFL (4-1), and the Ravens are 3-2 against the spread, going 3-0 straight up in their last three games.
Commanders vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction
Could we see a shootout in the Ravens-Commanders matchup in Week 6?
Both of these offenses have been humming as of late, and Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels are both in the top five in the latest odds to win the league’s MVP award.
Our NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan believes that Washington’s weak defense – coupled with the Ravens’ leaky pass defense – could lead to a high-scoring affair. He shared his pick in the latest edition of his Road to 272 bets, where he picks every game of the NFL season:
This game is going to be by far the toughest challenge for the Commanders so far this season but while their first five opponents haven't exactly been elite teams, the Washington offense has passed every test with flying colors. They lead the entire league in overall EPA/Play, including Dropback EPA and Rush EPA. They also rank fifth in success rate and third in yards per carry (6.3).
With that being said, their defense has struggled to start the year ranking in the bottom 10 of each of the areas mentioned above, making it tough to back them against a team like the Ravens who can match them offensively, but have a much better defense to back them up. The Ravens lead the NFL in yards per play (6.8).
While the Ravens defense deserves praise for being the best run defense in the NFL, they have been susceptible through the air allowing 7.5 yards per pass attempt. If the Commanders can trust their rookie quarterback to air the ball out and he delivers, Washington is going to be in this game.
The thing that's most clear in this game is this is a meeting between arguably the two best offenses in the NFL. The best thing to do is just to bet the OVER and root for an offensive shootout between two fun teams.
If Daniels and Jackson continue to thrive under center, the OVER makes a ton of sense. Both of these teams have hit the OVER in four of their five games so far in 2024.
Final Score Prediction: Ravens 31, Commanders 27
