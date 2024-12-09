Commanders vs. Saints Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15
The Washington Commanders are fresh off their BYE week and are ready to make one final push for a playoff spot.
The NFC East is likely out of reach for them, but they're still in the driver's seat for a wild card berth and can improve their seeding with a strong finish. They're in a great spot against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15, who may have lost their quarterback, Derek Carr, for the rest of the season.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this Week 15 NFC showdown.
Commanders vs. Saints Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Commanders -7.5 (-112)
- Saints +7.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Commanders -355
- Saints +280
Total
- 43 (Over -110/Under -110)
Commanders vs. Saints How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 15
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Commanders record: 8-5
- Saints record: 5-8
Commanders vs. Saints Betting Trends
- Commanders are 8-3-1 ATS in their last 12 games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Commanders' last five games
- Commanders are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games vs. Saints
- Commanders are 5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. NFC South opponents
- Saints are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games
- The UNDER is 4-2 in the Saints' last six games
- The OVER is 7-0 in their last seven meetings
Commanders vs. Saints Injury Reports
Commanders Injury Report
- Jamison Crowder, WR - IR-R
- Austin Ekeler, RB - IR
- Andrew Wylie, G - Questionable
- Noah Brown, WR - Questionable
- Marshon Lattimore, CB - Questionable
Saints Injury Report
- Derek Carr, QB - Out
- D'Marco Jackson, LB - Questionable
- Nick Saldiveri, OT - IR
- Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE - PUP-R
- Taysom Hill, TE - IR
Commanders vs. Saints Key Players to Watch
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels: The Commanders' quarterback is still the front-runner to win Offensive Rookie of the Year but with Bo Nix and Brock Bowers on his heels, he needs a strong finish to his season to solidify the award.
New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara: With Derek Carr now out, the Saints are left with Alvin Kamara is virtually their only remaining offensive weapon. He's in for a busy day on Sunday.
Commanders vs. Saints Prediction and Pick
I can't justify a bet, no matter what the spread is, on the Saints without Carr. Both Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener were horrific when they played this season and now add in the fact that Taysom Hill, Chris Olave, and almost every other offensive weapon for the Saints is also out.
Now, they have to take on a rest Commanders team with a lot to play for. Despite a few hiccups at times this season, the Commanders are still third in the NFL in EPA per play and Success Rate. They should thrive against a Saints defense that allows 5.9 yards per play, the second most in the league.
This bet seems like a no-brainer.
Pick: Commanders -7.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.