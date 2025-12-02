Commanders vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 14
The Commanders and Vikings both bring long losing streaks into this Week 14 matchup. Washington has lost seven in a row while Minnesota has dropped four straight and six of seven, including a shutout loss on Sunday.
Which team will come out on top this week?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 14.
Commanders vs. Vikings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Commanders -1.5 (-110)
- Vikings +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Commanders: -135
- Vikings: +114
Total
- 41.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Commanders vs. Vikings How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 7
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Commanders record: 3-9
- Vikings record: 4-8
Commanders vs. Vikings Betting Trends
- The Commanders are 4-8 against the spread this season.
- The Vikings are 4-8 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 6-6 in the Commanders' games this season.
- The OVER is 7-5 in the Vikings' games this season.
- The Commanders are 1-5 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Vikings are 1-4 against the spread at home this season.
Commanders vs. Vikings Injury Reports
Commanders Injury Report
- Jayden Daniels – out
- Tyler Ott – out
- Drake Jackson – injured reserve
- Noah Brown – injured reserve
Vikings Injury Report
- Aaron Jones Sr. – questionable
- J.J. McCarthy – questionable
- Donovan Jackson – out
Commanders vs. Vikings Key Player to Watch
Justin Jefferson, Wide Receiver, Minnesota Vikings
J.J. McCarthy is likely to be able to play in Week 14 after suffering a concussion on Sunday, which is good news for top wideout Justin Jefferson.
Jefferson had just two catches for four yards in Seattle, so he’ll be looking to put up big numbers against Washington at home. He’s still 11th in the league with 799 yards on the season, but has just two touchdowns on the year.
The Commanders allow the second-most passing yards per game at 245.9.
Commanders vs. Vikings Prediction and Pick
Neither offense has much to be inspired about outside of Jefferson against a weak passing defense. While he may get his fair share against Washington, the Vikings still haven’t scored more than 19 points in the last four weeks with a total of 42 points in that span.
Washington is capable of putting up some points, but I’m looking to the under in this one.
Pick: Under 41.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.