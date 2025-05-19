Conn Smythe Odds Ahead of Conference Finals (Connor McDavid and Mikko Rantanen Top Odds List)
Connor McDavid won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the 2024 NHL Playoffs, the first to do it in a losing effort since Jean-Sebastien Giguere won it for the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in 2003.
Now, a year later, McDavid is favored to win the award once again but this time, he's hoping it's the second trophy he lifts after being handed the Stanley Cup for leading the Edmonton Oilers to their first championship since 1990.
Let's take a look at the latest odds to win the award heading into the conference finals.
Conn Smythe Trophy Odds
- Connor McDavid (EDM) +380
- Mikko Rantanen (DAL) +450
- Frederik Andersen (CAR) +550
- Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA) +750
- Jake Oettinger (DAL) +1100
- Leon Draisaitl (EDM) +1100
- Aleksander Barkov (FLA) +1500
- Sam Reinhart (FLA) +1900
- Matthew Tkachuk (FLA) +2400
- Seth Jarvis (CAR) +3000
- Andrei Svechnikov (CAR) +3000
- Sebastian Aho (CAR) +3000
- Brad Marchand (FLA) +3300
Conn Smythe Trophy Prediction
Instead of betting on McDavid, I think the value lies with Mikko Rantanen at +450. He leads the NHL playoffs in both points (19) and goals (9) and he's leading a Dallas Stars team that is playing like a Stanley Champion. It's not just the actual goals that has separated himself from the pack, but he's also second in the postseason in expected goals as well at 6.5.
If the Stars are able to get past the Oilers in the Western Conference Final, I fully expect him to be a significant favorite to win the award. If you want to get in on him, do it now before the Western Conference Final begins.
Pick: Mikko Rantanen (DAL) +450
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!