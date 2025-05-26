Conn Smythe Trophy Odds: Sergei Bobrovsky and Connor McDavid Top Odds List to be Named NHL Playoff MVP
We're inching closer and closer to a Stanley Cup rematch between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.
The Panthers hold a dominant 3-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Final, while the Oilers hold a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference Final. As a result, members of the Panthers and Oilers have started to float to the top of the odds list to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the NHL Playoff MVP.
Let's take a look at the latest odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Conn Smythe Odds
- Connor McDavid +195
- Sergei Bobrovsky +220
- Aleksander Barkov +750
- Mikko Rantanen +1000
- Leon Draisaitl +1100
- Matthew Tkahuk +2000
- Jake Oettinger +2500
- Sam Bennett +2900
- Carter Verhaeghe +3600
- Brad Marchand +5500
- Sam Reinhart +6500
- Stuart Skinner +8500
Connor McDavid and Sergei Bobrovsky Top Odds List
Connor McDavid made history last year, becoming just the sixth person to win the Conn Smythe Trophy despite being on the losing side of the Stanley Cup Final, and the first to do it since 2003. This year, he once again leads the NHL Playoffs in points with 22. He's still 20 points away from the 42 points he recorded last season, but if the Oilers can get their revenge and win the Cup, it'd be hard to imagine another player winning it.
Sergei Bobrovsky makes a strong case for winning it for the Panthers. Florida is just one win away from returning to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year, and he's been a big reason why. He has a .911 save percentage and a 2.12 goals against average while keeping the Hurricanes to just four combined goals so far in the Eastern Conference Final.
The Panthers have been consistently winning due to their depth, and that's evident when you look at the points leaders. Aleksander Barkov has the most points now with 15, but that's just eighth amongst all playoff performers. With no single standout skater, voters would likely look to their goalie, who has been extremely strong all postseason.
Can Stuart Skinner Win the Conn Smythe Trophy?
Stuart Skinner, the goaltender for the Edmonton Oilers, is set at +8500 to win the Conn Smythe Trophy. It's a stretch, but he's played some unbelievable hockey since returning to the lineup against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round.
With three shutouts in his last five starts, Skinner has been the hero of the Oilers in the second half of their series against the Golden Knights and the first half of their series against the Stars, especially in Game 2 and Game 3 against Dallas.
He would need to record a couple more shutouts, including an extremely strong performance against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, but if he does, an 85-1 ticket could prove valuable in a couple of weeks.
