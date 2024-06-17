Conn Smythe Trophy Odds: Sergei Bobrovsky's Chances Take Hit After Getting Pulled in Game 4
The Stanley Cup was in the building for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton on Saturday night but the Oilers kept their dreams alive by trouncing the Florida Panthers by a final score of 8-1.
Not only did the win force a Game 5 back in Florida, but it's also caused a significant shakeup in the odds of winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP. Heading into Saturday's Game 4, Bobrovsky was the -550 favorite at BetMGM Sportsbook to win the award, which is an implied probability of 84.62%. Now, after allowing five goals on 16 shots, his odds have dropped to -105.
That's a decrease of 33.34% that he wins the award as the playoff MVP, a huge shift in only one game.
Let's take a look at the full list of latest odds ahead of Game 5.
NHL Playoff MVP Odds
- Sergei Bobrovsky -105
- Aleksander Barkov +105
- Connor McDavid +600
Aleksander Barkov's Conn Smythe Odds Rise After Game 5
The Conn Smythe Trophy has effectively turned into a three-man race. If the Panthers win the Stanley Cup, it'll be a near coin flip between Bobrovsky and Aleksander Barkov for who wins the award. If the Oilers complete the comeback, the trophy will go to Connor McDavid.
Barkov leads the Panthers in points this postseason with 21, and he has played a pivotal role in this series. He recorded a goal and an assist in both their Game 1 and Game 3 wins against the Oilers. Being the captain of the team certainly helps in a postseason in which there hasn't been one single player that has been heads and shoulders above the rest.
It's worth noting Bobrovsky is still favored to win the award. If he has a strong performance in a series-clinching Game 5, he will still be expected to be named the playoff MVP despite the Game 4 hiccup. He has a .909 save percentage in these playoffs.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
