Connor McDavid is on the Brink of History as Odds On Favorite to Win Conn Smythe Trophy
Connor McDavid, widely believed to be the best hockey player on the planet right now, has almost single-handedly got his Edmonton Oilers back into the Stanley Cup Final.
The Florida Panthers got off to a 3-0 series lead, but the Oilers have now forced a Game 6 after winning both Game 4 and Game 5. McDavid recorded four points in each of those victories, becoming only the second player to ever do so in a Stanley Cup Final and the first to ever do it in two-straight games.
McDavid now has 42 points in 23 playoff games, which is good for the fourth most all time in a single postseason. Mario Lemieux (44) and Gretzky twice (47,43) sit above McDavid in the record books.
As a result, McDavid is now the odds on favorite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the NHL Playoff MVP.
Conn Smythe Trophy Odds
- Connor McDavid -150
- Aleksander Barkov +190
- Sergei Bobrovsky +550
McDavid Poised to Make History
You may notice that McDavid is -150 (60% implied probability) to win the Conn Smythe Trophy despite the Oilers still being +280 to complete the comeback and win the series.
That means there's a very real chance McDavid is given the honor even if the Panthers hoist the Stanley Cup. There is a precedent for this. It's happened five times since the Conn Smythe Trophy began in 1965.
Conn Smythe Winners on Losing Teams in Stanley Cup Final
Year
Player
Position
Team
1966
Roger Crozier
Goalie
Detroit Red Wings
1968
Glenn Hall
Goalie
St. Louis Blues
1976
Reggie Leach
Right Wing
Philadelphia Flyers
1987
Ron Hextall
Goalie
Philadelphia Flyers
2003
Jean-Sebastian Giguere
Goalie
Mighty Ducks of Anaheim
The most recent time the Conn Smythe Trophy was given to a member of the losing team was 2003 when Jean-Sebastian Giguere won it for the Anaheim Ducks, posting a playoff save percentage of .945.
What you might notice is that in four of the five instances of this happening, the winner of the award was a goaltender. Only one other time in history was it a forward, Reggie Leach back in 1976. He recorded 19 goals and 24 points in 16 games that postseason.
McDavid is on the cusp of becoming the second forward to achieve that feat.
Of course, if the Oilers come back and win the series, McDavid will be named playoff MVP and no one will blink an eye. I'm also certain McDavid won't care much about winning the Conn Smythe Trophy if the Stanley Cup ends up in the hands of the Panthers, but as a hockey fan, it would be a historic moment worth watching.
