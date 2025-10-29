Is Cooper Flagg Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pacers vs. Mavericks)
Dallas Mavericks rookie forward Cooper Flagg exited the team's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder early with a shoulder injury, finishing the game with just two points on 1-of-9 shooting from the field.
However, Flagg is off the team's injury report and expected to play on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. The rookie had said earlier in the week that he planned on playing Wednesday, but was getting scans on his shoulder just to be sure.
This is a big boost for the Mavericks, who are off to a 1-3 start in the 2025-26 season. Dallas has did beat the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, and Flagg turned in a great all-around performance in that matchup, scoring 22 points to go with four rebounds, four assists and a block.
Dallas is favored at home on Wednesday against an Indiana team that is really banged up right now. Not only is Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) out for the foreseeable future, but the Pacers have ruled out Andrew Nembhard, TJ McConnell, Obi Toppin and Bennedict Mathurin for this game as well.
Flagg, who has been up and down in his first four regular-season games, is looking to bounce back after by far the worst performance of his young season.
Here's a look at how to bet on him in the prop market on Wednesday.
Best Cooper Flagg Prop Bet for Pacers vs. Mavericks
Cooper Flagg 15+ Points (-161)
I'm buying a bounce-back game from Flagg against an Indiana defense that is just 22nd in the league in defensive rating so far this season.
While Flagg's rebounding and passing numbers have been a little erratic -- and his props are rather high for both -- he has cleared 15 points in two games this seaso. Flagg had 22 in the win over Toronto and 18 in a loss to Washington.
Flagg has not been super efficient to start his career (38.0 percent from the field, 26.7 percent from 3), but he has taken nine or more shots in every game, including three games with at least 13 shot attempts.
That volume alone makes him worth a look against a shorthanded Indiana team on Wednesday.
