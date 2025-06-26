Cooper Flagg Outright Betting Favorite in Initial NBA Rookie of the Year Odds
Cooper Flagg was the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Draft and finds himself as the outright betting favorite in the odds to win NBA Rookie of the Year too.
That’s not a surprise. No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper being fourth on the oddsboard is.
Flagg, who won the Wooden Award and the Naismith Award in his one season at Duke, is -190 at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award next season. Tre Johnson, who was picked by the Washington Wizards with the No. 6 pick, and Ace Bailey, picked by the Utah Jazz with the fifth pick, are tied for second at +850 on FD.
Harper, a slashing guard who puts pressure on the opposition to defend the rim, was picked by the Spurs with the No. 2 pick. The Spurs have picked the last two Rookie of the Years, Stephon Castle last year and Victor Wembanyama the year before. Despite that recent success, Harper is fourth on the oddsboard at +1200 at FD.
You could argue Harper is joining a stronger team and could see less playing time than those above him. Flagg, however, will be down the pecking order in Dallas too, behind Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis and perhaps Klay Thompson too.
Johnson should have no problem putting up numbers on a Wizards team undergoing a makeover after trading away Jordan Poole for CJ McCollum. Bailey could have more challenges making a big impact in Utah behind fellow forwards Lauri Markkanen and John Collins.
Here’s how the full Rookie of the Year odds are set at FanDuel after the first round of the draft.
2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Years Odds
- Cooper Flagg -190
- Ace Bailey +850
- Tre Johnson +850
- Dylan Harper +1200
- VJ Edgecombe +2500
- Derik Queen +3000
- Jeremiah Fears +3500
- Kon Knueppel +3500
- Egor Demin +3500
- Kasparas Jakucionis +6000
- Collin Murray-Boyles +7500
- Noa Essengue +10000
- Walter Clayton Jr. +10000
- Jase Richardson +10000
- Khaman Maluach +10000
- Danny Wolf +10000
- Cedric Coward +10000
- Will Riley +20000
- Asa Newell +20000
- Thomas Sorber +20000
- Nolan Traore +20000
- Carter Bryant +20000
- Joan Beringer +40000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
