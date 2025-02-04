Cooper Kupp Trade Odds: Steelers, Bengals, Commanders Highlight Top Landing Spots
Los Angeles Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp announced on social media on Monday that the Rams are seeking a trade immediately and will work with him to find the right place for him to continue his career.
This is a bit of a surprising move, as Kupp has meant a ton to the Rams franchise, winning the Super Bowl MVP award in Los Angeles' win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
However, Kupp's production has dipped since then, as the veteran receiver has played in just 33 games over the last three seasons due to injury. In the 2024 season, he caught just 67 passes for 710 yards and six scores in 12 games.
The Rams seem focused on their future with Puka Nacua as their top receiver, and Kupp's contract offers them a little bit of an out this season. If they cut or trade the veteran, they'd only take on $22.2 million in dead cap, which is $7 million less than Kupp's cap hit for the 2025 campaign. So, the Rams would actually be saving money by moving on from him.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook in Canada have released odds for Kupp's next team, and there appears to be a plethora of squads that are in the mix to land the former Offensive Player of the Year.
Cooper Kupp Next Teams Odds
Let's break down a few of the top teams in the odds and their argument for landing Kupp in the trade market this offseason.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh makes a ton of sense for Kupp, as all of the 2024 season the team lacked a true No. 1 option. Adding Kupp would likely make things easier on youngster George Pickens, and it should help rejuvenate an offense that fell flat late in the season and in the playoffs.
The Steelers also make sense for Kupp since they are a perennial playoff team under Mike Tomlin.
Cincinnati Bengals
This is an interesting one, but a spot that makes a ton of sense if the Bengals let Tee Higgins walk in free agency.
While Kupp beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, Joe Burrow likely would be able to maximize the veteran receiver's talent -- especially since he'd be paired with Ja'Marr Chase. I doubt the Bengals make a move if they bring back Higgins, but it's certainly something to keep an eye on if Higgins walks.
Washington Commanders
The Commanders make a ton of sense for Kupp after they made the NFC title game in the 2024 season.
Dyami Brown and Terry McLaurin already have formed a solid duo for the Commanders, but getting quarterback Jayden Daniels -- who had an amazing rookie season -- another weapon could help take this offense over the top.
Washington also has a ton of cap space -- and a window to spend -- while Daniels is still on his rookie deal.
New England Patriots
I'm not sure that Kupp would love this destination since the Patriots were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season, but he could end up thriving with Drake Maye.
The Patriots have cap space and a massive need for a No. 1 receiver, and they could do worse than adding Kupp in a trade that likely won't cost much more than a mid-round pick.
Los Angeles Chargers
This is the dark horse that I think makes the most sense. Los Angeles would allow Kupp a chance to stay in the city he currently plays in, and the Chargers need another wideout alongside Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.
Not only that, but the Rams would be moving Kupp out of the NFC, which means they wouldn't have to deal with him in the playoffs unless they make the Super Bowl. This could be a win-win for all parties involved.
Denver Broncos
Denver is the last team that I want to mention, as it could be an option if it wants to get another veteran weapon for Bo Nix next to Courtland Sutton.
However, the Broncos have invested heavily in receiver in recent seasons, drafting Marvin Mims Jr., Troy Franklin and playing undrafted rookie Devaughn Vele a bunch in the 2024 season.
