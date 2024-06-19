Copa América Odds: Can United States Win on Home Soil?
Don't let the Euros distract you from the fact the Copa América is set to begin Thursday, June 20.
The United States is set to host the tournament, which features all the top teams from the Americas. This is the second time the U.S. has hosted the event, the first being 2016 when Chile defeated Argentina in the Championship Match.
Do the United States have a shot to win for the first time in its history?
Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Copa América Odds
All odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Argentina +175
- Brazil +220
- Uruguay +550
- Colombia +1200
- USA +1400
- Ecuador +2000
- Mexico +2200
- Chile +3700
- Peru +5500
- Paraguay +7000
- Venezuela +8500
- Canada +9000
- Jamaica +19000
- Bolivia +22000
- Costa Rica +2200
- Panama +29000
Argentina Set as Betting Favorites
The defending World Cup and Copa América champions, Argentina, are set as the betting favorites to win the event. At +175 odds, they've been given an implied probability of 36.36% of hoisting the trophy. A win this year would give them the solo record for the most Copa América titles in the history of the event with 16. They're currently tied with Uruguay with 15.
Their 2021 win was their first Copa América title since 1993.
United States Set as Dark Horse
The United States enters Copa América with the fifth best odds to win it all at +1400, which gives them an implied probability of 6.67%. Their best finish at the tournament since being allowed to compete in it in 1993 is fourth, which occurred both in 1995 and 2016.
They come into the event off a 1-1 draw in a friendly to Brazil but lost to Colombia, 5-1, before that. The United States did win the CONCACAF Nations League in March, beating Mexico 2-0 in the final.
USA will open their tournament against Bolivia on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.