Cowboys' Logan Wilson Trade Doesn't Impact Team's Super Bowl Odds for 2025
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys made a move to bolster their defense on Tuesday morning, as they reportedly are finalizing a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals to acquire linebacker Logan Wilson.
Wilson, who has fallen out of favor in Cincinnati in recent weeks, has two years remaining on a four-year $36 million extension that he signed back in 2023.
Dallas' defense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season, and that was evident on Monday night in the team's home loss to the Arizona Cardinals and backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The Cowboys are now 3-5-1 in the 2025 season and rank 31st in points allowed, 31st in EPA/Play, 29th in yards per play allowed and 31st in success rate.
Despite adding Wilson to a depleted defense, Dallas remains at +30000 to win the Super Bowl in the latest odds at DraftKings, as the team is a long shot to make the playoffs in the NFC.
Wilson has appeared in eight games this season, making seven starts. He's recorded 46 tackles, four passes defended and one fumble recovery for a Cincinnati defense that ranks dead last in the NFL in several major statistical categories.
So, even though the Cowboys are looking to bolster their defense, Wilson couldn't have made too much of an impact for a Cincy team that has the worst defensive unit in the NFL. Plus, Wilson had fallen out of favor in Cincinnati in recent weeks, playing 19.7 percent of the team's snaps in Week 6, 45.6 percent in Week 7 and 27.8 percent in Week 8 before missing the team's Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears.
Dallas is facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs in the NFC, and oddsmakers clearly don't expect this trade for Wilson to majorly impact the team's defense. If only Dallas had kept Micah Parsons, right?
The Cowboys are on the bye in Week 10 and will return to action in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
