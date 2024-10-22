Cowboys vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
The San Francisco 49ers host the Dallas Cowboys for an NFC showdown in Prime Time on Sunday Night.
The Niners have gotten the best of the Cowboys in their last three matchups. However, the Niners enter this contest with a long list of injuries. Brandon Aiyuk is done for the season, Christian McCaffrey is not expected to start for this game, and Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Jauan Jennings are also all questionable.
The Cowboys are returning from their BYE week and hope to put their slow start behind them. Their defense has struggled this year, and will be playing without DeMarcus Lawrence with Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland questionable for this game. Dak Prescott was held to no touchdowns by the Lions the week before the bye.
Which team comes out on top? Let’s break it down.
Cowboys vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Cowboys +4.5 (-112)
- 49ers -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Cowboys +170
- 49ers -205
Total
- OVER 47 (-112)
- UNDER 47 (-108)
Cowboys vs. 49ers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024
- Game Time: 8:20 pm EST
- Venue: Levi’s Stadium
- How to Watch: NBC
- 49ers Record: 3-4
- Cowboys Record: 3-3
Cowboys vs. 49ers Betting Trends
- The 49ers have won the last three matchups, also covering the spread in all three
- Dallas is 3-0 as the away team this season
- Dallas is 1-0 with rest advantage
- San Francisco is 1-2 with rest disadvantage
- San Francisco is 2-2 ATS as home favorite
- Dak Prescott is 13-8 career on Sunday nights
- Brock Purdy won his only Sunday Night Football start
Cowboys vs. 49ers Injury Reports
Cowboys Injury Report
- CB DaRon Bland- questionable
- LB Micah Parsons- questionable
- T Tyler Guyton- questionable
- CB Caelon Carson- questionable
- LB Eric Kendricks- questionable
- DE DeMarcus Lawrence - out
- WR Brandin Cooks - out
49ers Injury Report
- RB Christian McCaffrey- doubtful
- WR Brandon Aiyuk- out
- TE George Kittle- questionable
- WR Deebo Samuel - questionable
- WR Jauan Jennings - questionable
- K Jake Moody- questionable
Cowboys vs. 49ers Key Players to Watch
Dallas Cowboys
Rico Dowdle: The Niners have been tough vs. the run allowing an average of just 97 yards and 3.8 yards per carry. However, offenses have had success targeting their runners vs. San Francisco. The 49ers have allowed an average of five catches and 41 yards per game with an 85% catch rate to opposing runners. Dowdle has a receiving touchdown in two of his last three games, and with the Niners keyed in on CeeDee Lamb and allowing just a 53.8% catch rate to wide receivers, Dowdle could get more of Dak’s attention on Sunday.
San Francisco 49ers
Jordan Mason: Purdy could be without all of his starting pass-catchers, and the Niners will almost certainly continue to lean on their run game vs. a Cowboys defense that has allowed 150 all-purpose yards per game to opposing running backs this season along with nine total touchdowns across just six games. Mason was held in check by the Chiefs last Sunday, but he should bounce back vs. the Cowboys this weekend.
Look for Purdy to add some yards on the ground as well on Sunday.
Cowboys vs. 49ers Prediction and Pick
Both teams are incredibly beat up.
However, the Niners are missing almost their entire offense, while the Cowboys are struggling mostly with defense, could get DaRon Bland and Micah Parsons back, and are returning rested from the bye.
Purdy and Prescott have been less than impressive to start the season. This game could get sloppy.
San Francisco’s offense is top-ten in points per game, yards per play, and third down conversion. However, the Niners offense won’t be at full strength.
San Francisco’s defense has allowed a 46% conversion rate on third-down. That ranks 27th. The Dallas offense is top ten in 3rd down conversion.
The Niners have also allowed a 61% red zone scoring rate which ranks 23rd. That’s enough to have me buying the points for a healthy Dallas offense that has won all three road starts this season.
Pick: Cowboys +4.5
More NFL Week 8 Betting Content
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.