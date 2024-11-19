Cowboys vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
It has been a disaster of a season for the Dallas Cowboys and now they're in the mix for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Everything that could have gone wrong for them has gone wrong and now they need to half-hardheartedly finish out their schedule with a backup quarterback and a coach whose days are numbered.
In Week 12, they hit the road to take on the Washington Commanders for the first time this season. The Commanders are looking to bounce back after losing two-straight games and a win this week will keep them alive in the NFC East.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game.
Cowboys vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Cowboys +10.5 (-115)
- Commanders -10.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Cowboys +425
- Commanders -600
Total
- OVER 45 (-110)
- UNDER 45 (-110)
Cowboys vs. Commanders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 24
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: Northwest Stadium
- How to Watch: FOX
- Cowboys Record: 3-7
- Commanders Record: 7-4
Cowboys vs. Commanders Betting Trends
- Cowboys are 0-5 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 8-4 in the Cowboys' last 12 games
- Cowboys are 5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. Commanders
- Cowboys are 5-1 straight up in their last six games vs. NFC East opponents
- Commanders are 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games
- The OVER is 13-6 in the Commanders' last 19 games
- Commanders are 2-7 straight up in their last nine games vs. NFC East opponents
Cowboys vs. Commanders Injury Reports
Cowboys Injury Report
- Jourdan Lewis, CB - Questionable
- DaRon Bland, CB - Questionable
- Tyler Smith, OT - Questionable
- Zack Martin, G - Questionable
- Tyler Guyton, OT - Questionable
Commanders Injury Report
- Austin Seibert, K - Questionable
- Nick Bellore, LB - Questionable
- Marshon Lattimore, CB - Questionable
Cowboys vs. Commanders Key Players to Watch
Dallas Cowboys
Rico Dowdle: The Cowboys' best path to victory is to run the ball against the Commanders, who have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL. Rico Dowdle has put up solid numbers this season, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. Now that he's been made the primary back, the Cowboys may find success by leaning on him.
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels: The star rookie quarterback had a fantastic first half of the NFL season but has slowed down a bit in recent starts. Can he get back on track and tighten his grasp on the Offensive Rookie of the Year award?
Cowboys vs. Commanders Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Cowboys as double-digit underdogs:
There have been some significant signs of ongoing regression from the Jayden Daniels and the Commanders offense, which has been on brand for Kliff Kingsbury run offenses throughout his coaching career. With that in mind, it's hard for me to justify betting the Commanders to cover a double-digit spread in Week 12.
Yes, the Cowboys have been bad, but give some credit to Cooper Rush for throwing for 354 yards against one of the best secondaries in the NFL in the Texans on Monday night. Also, the Commanders have one of the worst run defenses in the league so they may find success leaning on Rico Dowdle.
There's enough there to justify a bet on the Cowboys to cover this double-digit spread.
Pick: Cowboys +10.5 (-115)
