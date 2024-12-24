Cowboys vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 17
The Philadelphia Eagles let one slip away from them in Week 16, allowing the Washington Commanders to storm back and score the game-winning touchdown with just seconds left on the clock.
Now, they have to beat either the Cowboys or Giants to lock up the NFC East crown and the No. 1 seed in the conference is out of reach.
Jalen Hurts is in concussion protocol so we'll wait to see if he'll be able to suit up against Dallas on Sunday. In the mean time, let's take a look at the odds.
Cowboys vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Cowboys +9 (-108)
- Eagles -9 (-112)
Moneyline
- Cowboys +310
- Eagles -395
Total
- 41.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Cowboys vs. Eagles How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 29
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Cowboys record: 7-8
- Eagles record: 12-3
Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Trends
- Cowboys are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Cowboys' last six games
- Cowboys are 6-2 straight up in their last eight road games
- Cowboys are 7-1 straight up in their last eight games vs. NFC East opponents
- Eagles are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Eagles' last seven games
- Eagles are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games played in December
Cowboys vs. Eagles Injury Reports
Cowboys Injury Report
- Juanyeh Thomas, S - Questionable
- Eric Kendricks, LB - Questionable
- Jalen Brooks, WR - Questionable
- T.J. Bass, G - Questionable
- Jalen Tolbert, WR - Questionable
Eagles Injury Report
- Britain Covey, WR - Questionable
- Jalen Hurts, QB - Questionable
- Kenny Pickett, QB - Questionable
- Will Shipley, RB - Questionable
- Bryce Hugg, DE - IR-R
Cowboys vs. Eagles Key Players to Watch
Dallas Cowboys
Rico Dowdle: The Cowboys were lucky they were able to beat the Buccaneers on Sunday night despite not getting their running game going. Things get a lot easier if you can get production from your run game, especially when facing an Eagles secondary that has been one of the best in the NFL this season. They can keep this game competitive if Rico Dowdle has a strong performance.
Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley: If neither Hurts or Pickett can go for the Eagles, they may just run the ball on an overwhelmingly majority of plays. That means Saquon Barkley is going to play a significant role in the outcome of this game. Even if Hurts can go, Barkley will continue to be a game-changer.
Cowboys vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Cowboys:
The quarterback's injury status leaves me no choice but to take the points with the Cowboys. The betting market is now treating this game as if Hurts can go so we have to go the opposite side and if news comes out that he'll miss the game, we'll be sitting with a great ticket at Cowboys +9.5. We followed this strategy last week when Patrick Mahomes was questionable and ended up with a great price on Chiefs +2.5.
Even if Hurts does go, it's hard to count out a Cowboys team that continues to play hard despite being eliminated from the postseason. Cooper Rush may not be a great quarterback, but he has been serviceable since replacing Dak Prescott. It's also tough to discount Dallas when the Cowboys seemingly get three points whenever they reach their opponent's 40-yard line. Brandon Aubrey has been automatic from 50+ yards at a rate we haven't seen before.
Pick: Cowboys +9 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!