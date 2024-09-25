Cowboys vs. Giants Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4 (Bet Malik Nabers)
The Dallas Cowboys face a must-win as sizable road favorites in Week 4 against the New York Giants, who are fresh off of their first win of the 2024 season.
Dallas (1-2), has struggled on both sides of the ball this season, getting dominated on the ground by the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens in back-to-back weeks.
On the bright side, the Giants are averaging just 4.2 yards per carry and have relied heavily on rookie receiver Malik Nabers to carry their offense.
If I’m betting on any Giant to find the end zone, it’s going to be Nabers, but he’s not the only player to consider wagering on for this matchup.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Cowboys vs. Giants
- Jake Ferguson Anytime TD (+155)
- Malik Nabers Anytime TD (+130)
- Rico Dowdle Anytime TD (+175)
Jake Ferguson Anytime TD (+155)
After missing Week 2 with an MCL injury, Ferguson returned to action in Week 3 and immediately had a huge role in the Dallas offense.
The Cowboys tight end received 11 targets against Baltimore, catching six passes for 95 yards. Despite the injury, he still played in 66 percent of the Cowboys’ snaps, and Ferguson clearly looked like the No. 2 option behind CeeDee Lamb in the passing game.
I’ll gladly bet on him to find the end zone for the first time this season at this price.
Malik Nabers Anytime TD (+130)
The Giants’ offense runs on Nabers.
Over the last two weeks, Nabers has three touchdown catches, receiving a team-high 30 targets (turned into 18 receptions) over that stretch. As long as Nabers is going to see this target share, he’s a must bet in a game where the Giants may fall behind and be forced to throw the ball to catch up.
Rico Dowdle Anytime TD (+175)
The Dallas running back room has been tough to figure out this season, but Rico Dowdle appeared to take the lead in Week 3.
While he only played 46 percent of the snaps for Dallas, Dowdle received 13 opportunities (eight carries, five targets), turning them into 32 rushing yards, three receptions and 24 receiving yards.
Ezekiel Elliott is likely the favorite for any goal-line carries, but Dowdle has earned a bigger role and could score through the air or on the ground in Week 4.
