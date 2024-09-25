Cowboys vs. Giants Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 4
The New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys for Thursday Night Football at MetLife Stadium.
Both teams are 2-1 this season.
The Giants are coming off their first win of the season, while the Cowboys are reeling from two consecutive losses. Interestingly, both teams’ only victory has been against the Cleveland Browns.
The Cowboys opened as -4.5 favorites, and the line has now settled at -5.5.
I expect the Cowboys to win decisively tonight. CeeDee Lamb should finally get going. However, we won’t be betting on any of Lamb’s specific props tonight.
Instead, consider a few of these wagers. All odds according to DraftKings.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Cowboys vs. Giants
Daniel Jones over 6.5 rush attempts (+105) and Daniel Jones over 29.5 rushing yards (-125)
Jones has exceeded each of these rushing props in one of his three games this season, and he’s in a good spot to exceed them again this Thursday vs. the Cowboys. If the Giants are smart, they will do everything they can to run on the Dallas Cowboys.
That should include a few designed runs for Jones, who ran nine times or more in the last three meetings with Dallas at home, with 79 in one game and 43 in another.
The Cowboys allowed 39 yards to Deshaun Watson in Week 1 and 87 yards to Lamar Jackson in Week 3.
Jalen Tolbert over 28.5 receiving yards (-115)
Tolbert has seen 15 targets this season -- the same number as Brandin Cooks -- but he’s been able to turn them into 136 total yards for an average of 42 yards per game. He’s exceeded this prop in each of his last two contests, and though Lamb should have a big night on Thursday, Dak Prescott will also be looking for his perimeter receivers.
The Giants have allowed the second-most catches (9.7 per game) and the eighth-most receiving yards to receivers outside this season.
Devin Singletary over 60.5 rushing yards (-115)
The Cowboys have allowed an average of 130 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs this season. Singletary is averaging 14 attempts and 65 rushing yards per game.
The Cowboys have allowed 5.44 yards per carry to opposing runners, while Singletary has averaged 4.7 yards per carry. The Giants must try to establish the run early on Thursday night.
Malik Nabers over 69.5 receiving yards (-115)
Through his first three games, Nabers has 271 receiving yards (fifth) and three receiving touchdowns (T-1st), and he has exceeded this receiving prop twice.
He is the key to the success of this Giants offense, and especially if the Giants are trailing, Nabers will see the ball.
Nabers owns 53% of the team’s total receiving yards, and he’s Daniel Jones’s first read 50% of the time (only Cooper Kupp has a higher first-read percentage). Nabers is commanding an NFL-leading 36% target share, and his 56% air yards share is second only to Calvin Ridley.
When the pressure came for Daniel Jones vs. the Browns in Week 3, Nabers recorded a 91.8 PFF receiving grade (first in the NFL), seven targets (first), 56 yards, and two touchdowns (tied for first).
