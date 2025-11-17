Cowboys vs. Raiders Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 11
Could there be a shootout on Monday Night Football in Week 11?
Two terrible defenses – the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders – face off in primetime, and Dallas has been one of the better OVER teams in the NFL, leading to the total in this game being set at 50.5
So, will we see a bunch of touchdowns in Las Vegas?
There are a ton of players to bet, but I have two receivers at north of 2/1 odds that may be worth a look against this Dallas secondary.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for Monday Night Football in Week 11.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Cowboys vs. Raiders
- Tre Tucker Anytime TD (+210)
- Javonte Williams Anytime TD (-165)
- Tyler Lockett Anytime TD (+340)
Tre Tucker Anytime TD (+210)
The Dallas defense has allowed the second-most passing touchdowns in the NFL through 10 weeks (22), and that sets up well for the Las Vegas passing game on Monday night.
With Jakobi Meyers no longer with the franchise after being traded to Jacksonville, Tre Tucker should see a bump in usage down the stretch of the season on the outside.
Tucker has four scores already this season, and he’s played 93.3 percent of the team’s offensive snaps this season, including all 60 of them in Week 10.
A deep-ball threat, Tucker could get loose for a long score, and he’s been involved with six carries on the ground this season. At this price, he’s worth a shot against a Dallas defense that hasn't been able to stop anyone through the air this season.
Javonte Williams Anytime TD (-165)
Cowboys running back Javonte Williams has found the end zone nine times this season, scoring in six of his nine games.
While the Raiders are actually a top-10 team in EPA/Rush and fourth in the league in yards per carry allowed, they’ve still given up 12 rushing touchdowns this season – the fourth-most in the NFL.
This Dallas offense can move the ball, and it should be able to throw on a Raiders team that is 25th in the league in EPA/Pass.
That should give Williams a few chances in the red zone, where he’s been dynamite in 2025. The veteran running back has turned his 28 red zone carries into 92 yards and seven scores this season.
Tyler Lockett Anytime TD (+340)
This is a bit of a dart throw, but with Meyers now in Jacksonville, Tyler Lockett has a much bigger role in the Las Vegas offense.
In Week 10, he played 56.7 percent of the team’s snaps (only his second game with Las Vegas) and received a red-zone target. Not only that, but Lockett caught five of his targets for 44 yards.
He has a ton of chemistry with Pete Caroll and Geno Smith from their time in Seattle, and I wouldn’t be shocked if his role expands more as the season goes on. Against a Dallas defense that has been torched through the air all season, Lockett is a solid long shot target in Week 11.
