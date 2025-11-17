Cowboys vs. Raiders Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 11 (Bet on Brock Bowers)
Monday Night Football in Week 11 features the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders, who are both on the outside of the playoff picture.
Still, they have some exciting playmakers on both sides, as Dallas features CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Dak Prescott while two young stars – Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty – lead the way for the Las Vegas offense.
There are a few player props that I’m eyeing on Monday, including a pick for Lamb against a Raiders defense that ranks in the bottom 10 in the league in EPA/Pass.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each prop and the latest odds for these plays in Week 11.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Cowboys vs. Raiders
- Brock Bowers OVER 70.5 Receiving Yards (-118)
- Javonte Williams UNDER 74.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
- CeeDee Lamb OVER 6.5 Receptions (-145)
Brock Bowers OVER 70.5 Receiving Yards (-118)
The Denver Broncos held Bowers to just one catch in Week 10, but they rank No. 2 in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season.
The Cowboys? Well, they’re 30th.
That sets up well for Bowers, who is the clear No. 1 option in the passing game and caught 12 balls for 127 yards and three scores in Week 9 against Jacksonville.
Bowers has multiple 100-yard games this season, and Dalas has allowed the sixth-most passing yards in the league. The Raiders tight end should have a big game on Monday night.
Javonte Williams UNDER 74.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
This is actually a tough matchup for Javonte Williams on the ground, as the Raiders are fourth in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (3.8) and rank 10th in the league in EPA/Rush.
So, while Williams has been a bellcow for Dallas, I wouldn’t be shocked if the Cowboys look to the air to move the ball in this matchup.
Las Vegas is just 25th in EPA/Pass this season and it’s actually held opposing teams to just over 106 total rushing yards per game. Williams has a monopoly on this backfield, but he also has failed to clear this line three times this season.
I wouldn’t be shocked if he falls just short on Monday.
CeeDee Lamb OVER 6.5 Receptions (-145)
This season, CeeDee Lamb has only played in six games, completing five of them, due to an ankle injury.
However, when he plays and finishes a game, he’s almost a sure bet to get seven catches.
Lamb has cleared 6.5 receptions in four of those five games, and he’s racked up 54 targets and 35 receptions overall this season.
Dak Prescott is going to look for Lamb a lot against a Raiders defense that has struggled against the pass (25th in EPA/Pass) more than the run (10th in EPA/Rush).
Lamb has eight, 10 and 12 targets in his three games since returning from his ankle injury, giving him a terrific floor to clear this prop.
