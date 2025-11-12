Cowboys vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11
The Las Vegas Raiders look to end their three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.
The Cowboys haven’t been much better, though, losing both of their games before the bye last week.
Which team will break through on Monday night?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 11.
Cowboys vs. Raiders Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cowboys -3.5 (-105)
- Raiders +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Cowboys: -180
- Raiders: +150
Total
- 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cowboys vs. Raiders How to Watch
- Date: Monday, November 17
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN, ABC, ESPN2
- Cowboys record: 3-5-1
- Raiders record: 2-7
Cowboys vs. Raiders Betting Trends
- The Cowboys are 4-5 against the spread this season.
- The Raiders are 3-5-1 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 6-3 in the Cowboys' games this season.
- The UNDER is 6-3 in the Raiders' games this season.
- The Cowboys are 2-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Raiders are 1-2-1 against the spread at home this season.
Cowboys vs. Raiders Injury Reports
Cowboys Injury Report
- Shavon Revel Jr. – questionable
- Juanyeh Thomas – out
- DeMarvion Overshown – questionable
- Logan Wilson – questionable
- Donovan Wilson – questionable
- Ajani Cornelius – questionable
- Alijah Clark – questionable
Raiders Injury Report
- Jackson Powers-Johnson – out
- Geno Smith – questionable
- Tristin McCollum – questionable
- Dylan Parham – questionable
Cowboys vs. Raiders Key Player to Watch
Javonte Williams, Running Back, Dallas Cowboys
Neither of these teams have anyone popping off the charts this season, but Javonte Williams is as close as we get. The running back is enjoying his first year in Dallas with 716 yards in nine games, good for the sixth-most rushing yards in the league.
Surprisingly, despite their 2-7 record, the Raiders have done decently against the run with 106.6 yards allowed per game, putting them in the better half of the league.
Williams already has nine touchdowns this season, eight of which have come on the ground. He had seven touchdowns in the last two seasons combined in Denver.
Cowboys vs. Raiders Prediction and Pick
The Cowboys have one of the worst defenses in the league as one of two teams allowing more than 30 points per game. But they can also score the football as shown by their 29.2 points per game.
The Raiders have had their fair share of low-scoring games, though, as they were held to six points or fewer in three of the last five games. Having said that, they also have 20 or more points in five games, including 29 two weeks ago against the Jaguars.
Let’s go for a shootout on Monday Night Football.
Pick: Over 50.5 (-110)
