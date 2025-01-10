Creighton vs. Butler Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Jan. 11
Creighton’s difficult schedule has put a ton of pressure on the team to start producing in Big East play.
The team can’t avoid a slip up on the road against Butler, who has quickly slid to the bottom of the conference and will struggle to contain the likes of Ryan Kalkbrenner around the rim. However, with a small point spread, will the Bluejays continue to struggle to hold up its end of the bargain?
Here’s our betting preview for this intriguing Big East matchup.
Creighton vs. Butler Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Creighton: -2.5 (-102)
- Butler: +2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Crieghton: -132
- Butler: +110
Total: 145.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Creighton vs. Butler How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 11th
- Game Time: 1:00 PM EST
- Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Creighton Record: 9-6
- Butler Record: 7-9
Creighton vs. Butler Key Players to Watch
Creighton
Ryan Kalkbrenner: Kalkbrenner continues to dominate the opposition, but there’s some diminishing returns for the Creighton big man as the team’s overall offensive metrics are dwindling as his usage continues to rise. He is averaging 17 points per game with a capable three-point shot at 7’1” while grabbing eight rounds and blocking more than two shots per game. Can he get Creighton on track?
Butler
Patrick McCaffrey: The Iowa transfer has been unlocked with Butler, showcasing his three-point prowess, shooting a career best 41% from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs offense has held up against a brutal schedule and the addition of the forward has been a big reason why.
Creighton vs. Butler Prediction and Pick
Both teams have played a grueling schedule this season and it's shown in a bit of a shaky pair of records thus far.
With the loss of Pop Isaacs early in the season, Creighton has struggled at handling the ball, 297th in turnover percentage. While Kalkbrenner is a terror to handle around the rim, there isn’t much else on the roster in terms of shot creation off the dribble and it’s shown against elite competition.
However, Butler won’t present much issue in this department. The Bulldogs are bottom five in the country in turnover percentage, more focused on contesting shots than being active with hands to generate turnovers.
With the Bulldogs funneling teams inside, Kalkbrenner will likely generate plenty of easy buckets and put pressure on Butler’s offense that is limited across the board. The team is reliant on getting to the free throw line a ton, but this is the most disciplined defense in the country in Creighton, who has the lowest opponent free throw rate in the nation.
I’ll take the road favorite Bluejays on Saturday afternoon.
PICK: Creighton -2.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.