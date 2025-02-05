Creighton vs. Providence Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 5
Creighton has erased a slow start to the season to rip off seven straight wins in Big East play, can the team keep it rolling on the road after a thrilling win on Saturday?
The Bluejays have found their stride in league play and are primed to continue to remain at the top of the league as road favorites against Providence, who was on the wrong end of a last-second shot at St. John’s to lose, falling below .500 in Big East competition.
Can the Friars shake it off and pull a mild upset on Wednesday? Here’s our betting preview.
Creighton vs. Providence Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Creighton: -3.5 (-108)
- Providence: +3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Creighton: -160
- Providence: +132
Total: 140.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Creighton vs. Providence How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 5th
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: American Mutual Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Creighton Record: 16-6
- Providence Record: 11-11
Creighton vs. Providence Key Players to Watch
Creighton
Ryan Kalkbrenner: Kalkbrenner continues to be among the most efficient players in college basketball, averaging over 18 points per game with eight rebounds on 67% shooting. He has scored 22 or more in the last three games while adding plenty of rim protection for the Bluejays.
Providence
Jayden Pierre: The junior guard has been the most consistent option for Providence this season, leading the team in minutes played, but we are starting to see the heavy usage wear down his efficiency. He is shooting 27% from beyond the arc in Big East play as he continues to shoulder being the team’s primary shot-maker and facilitator.
Creighton vs. Providence Prediction and Pick
While it’s easy to go back to the surging Bluejays, I prefer the over in this one.
Creighton’s defense remains a concern for me as the team’s compact defense ranks bottom five in the country in turnover percentage. The Bluejays rely on Kalkbrenner to stymie the opposition at the rim and play disciplined defense along the perimeter.
However, the biggest issue for the Friars has been its turnover issue. The team shoots threes at a top 55 clip, per KenPom and is above average at making said shots (105th in the country). Against a Creighton defense that won’t expose the team’s issues, this can be a better-than-expected showing from the home underdog.
Meanwhile, I like Creighton’s ability to dictate the game on offense for similar reasons, Providence is 350th in turnover percentage this season. The Bluejays have been sloppy with the ball this season, 286th in turnover rate, but are a devastating shot-making team, ranking 19th in effective field goal percentage.
With both teams able to run their preferred offense, I like this game to go over the total in what should be a tight affair.
PICK: OVER 140.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
