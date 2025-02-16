Creighton vs. St. John's Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, Feb. 16
The only ranked vs. ranked showdown on today's college basketball slate is a Big East matchup between No. 24 Creighton and No. 9 St. John's.
The two teams faced each other once already this season with Red Storm squeaking out a narrow 57-56 victory in New Year's Eve. Can they complete the regular season sweep today? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Creighton vs. St. John's Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Creighton +5.5 (-102)
- St. John's -5.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Creighton +205
- St. John's -255
Total: 141.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Creighton vs. St. John's How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, February 16
- Game Time: 3:00 PM EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Creighton Record: 18-7
- St. John's Record: 21-4
Creighton vs. St. John's Key Players to Watch
Creighton
Ryan Kalkbrenner: The Creighton center is the most important player on this roster. He averaged 19.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game. He's the type of player that can drag a team to a Final Four.
St. John's
Kadary Richmond: St. John's guard is the third-leading scorer at 12.3 points per game, but his ability to dish the rock is his biggest contribution to t his offense. He averages 5.2 assists per game and 2.0 steals. Keep an eye on him this afternoon.
Creighton vs. St. John's Prediction and Pick
If you look at the shooting numbers for both teams, Creighton would be the play, ranking 19th in the country in effective field goal percentage. But, if you look a little bit deeper, there's great reason to believe this is the Red Storm's game to lose.
This matchup is a game between one of the best teams at creating extra scoring chances and one of the worst teams. St. John's averages +7.6 extra scoring chances per game while Creighton averages -6.6. If those numbers hold true today, the Bluejays are going to need to have an A+ shooting day to overcome the chances St John's will be able to create.
Creighton ranks amongst the worst in offensive rebounds, turning the ball over, and failing to force turnovers. Meanwhile, St. John's ranks near the top in all of those areas, which is where all those extra scoring chances come from.
I'll back the Red Storm to win and cover at Madison Square Garden.
Pick: St. John's -5.5 (-120 via FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!