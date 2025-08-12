Cubs vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 12
The Cubs enter Tuesday’s clash at Rogers Centre in need of a spark after dropping two of three to St. Louis.
Toronto is riding the momentum of a successful road trip, capped by a win over the Dodgers.
Chicago has one of the league’s most efficient lineups, ranking among the top three in wRC+ while striking out at one of the lowest rates in baseball. The Blue Jays have been an AL East powerhouse since June, fueled by an offense that has flourished in the renovated Rogers Centre.
On the mound, the Cubs turn to Ben Brown (5-7, 6.04 ERA), who has been vulnerable to left-handed bats and struggles to maintain effectiveness deep into games. Toronto counters with José Berríos (8-4, 3.89 ERA), whose recent work has been uneven and who owns a career 6.20 ERA against the Cubs.
Cubs vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Cubs +1.5 (-192)
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+158)
Moneyline
- Cubs (+106)
- Blue Jays (-124)
Total
- Over 9 (-112)
- Under 9 (-108)
Cubs vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Cubs: Ben Brown (5-7, 6.04 ERA)
- Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-4, 3.89 ERA)
Cubs vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025
- Time: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): TBS, Sportsnet, Marquee
- Cubs Record: 67-50
- Blue Jays Record: 69-50
Cubs vs. Blue Jays Prop Bet
- Seiya Suzuki to Record a Double (+360 at FanDuel)
Rogers Centre’s reduced foul territory paired with its shorter power alleys enhances extra-base hit potential. Against Berrio's arsenal — particularly a fastball and sinker that have allowed slugging percentages north of .450 to right-handed hitters — Suzuki has the bat control and gap power to find the spacious alleys in left-center.
With 26 doubles already this season and facing a pitcher who tends to allow hard contact when behind in counts, the conditions are prime for another couple of bases. Given Toronto’s recent defensive miscues and Berrios’ middling strikeout rate (12.5% K-BB), Suzuki should see at least three competitive pitches to drive. In a game expected to feature crooked numbers, one well-struck liner could cash this prop before the sixth inning.
Cubs vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
The Cubs’ offense has just the right profile to exploit Berrios’ tendencies — they grind at-bats, limit strikeouts and can string together extra-base hits in a ballpark that now plays friendlier to hitters. His 4.60 xERA has him trending toward career-low output.
Add in Toronto’s bullpen volatility and Chicago’s knack for cashing tickets in this exact road-dog lane, and the moneyline edge leans toward Chicago.
With Brown needing only to keep the Cubs within striking distance early, the matchup sets up for Chicago’s offense to turn the tide late. Neither of these teams have reliable relief pitching right now, but I’m favoring a Cubs defense that ranks No. 3 overall in Defensive Runs Saved.
Pick: Cubs (+106 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuelapp and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.