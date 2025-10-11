Cubs vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for NLDS Game 5
The Milwaukee Brewers opened up the NLDS with two blowout wins at home, but the Chicago Cubs returned the favor with two victories at Wrigley Field to force a decisive Game 5.
Neither team has yet to name a starting pitcher for the winner-take-all game as of Friday afternoon, but you have to imagine it’ll be all hands on deck for the decisive matchup.
Who will advance to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cubs vs. Brewers on Saturday night.
Cubs vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Cubs +1.5 (-207)
- Brewers -1.5 (+168)
Moneyline
- Cubs +108
- Brewers -132
Total
- 7.5 (Over -108/Under -113)
Cubs vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Brewers: TBD
- Cubs: TBD
Cubs vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 11
- Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Brewers record: 97-65 (2-2)
- Cubs record: 92-70 (4-4)
Cubs vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
Jackson Chourio OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-133)
I’m running it back with a prop for Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio, but targeting his HRR instead of total bases in Game 4.
Chourio is still swinging a hot bat. He is 7 for 15 (.467) in the playoffs with an .800 slugging percentage thanks to his one home run and two doubles. He ended the season with three hits, including a home run and double, in his final two games.
The outfielder slots into the second spot in the lineup for the Brewers, so he has a chance to hit this prop by himself with either two hits or a home run, or by driving in or getting driven in by the guys behind him. He’s come up clutch in the playoffs and will again in Game 5.
Cubs vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
Home-field advantage has held strong in this series with both the Brewers and Cubs winning two games at their home ballparks. We’re back in Milwaukee for Game 5, and it’s hard to see the Brewers losing this one at home.
The Brewers went 52-29 at home this season while the Cubs were just 42-39 on the road. Chicago did take two of three in Milwaukee way back in May, but the Brewers have now won four of the last five meetings, including the playoffs, at home.
The Cubs leaned heavily on both Brad Keller and Drew Pomeranz in Games 3 and 4, with the relievers throwing 34 and 30 pitches, respectively. They’ll have Friday off to rest, but that could be something to watch in Game 5.
On the other hand, the Brewers were able to rest some of their top relievers in their losses. Abner Uribe has not pitched since Monday, Jared Koenig has thrown just seven pitches since Monday, and Trevor Megill threw 12 pitches on Thursday.
Anything can happen in the playoffs, but I’m going with the home team with the more-rested bullpen.
Pick: Brewers moneyline (-132)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.