Cubs vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 29
The Brewers pulled away late in Monday night’s series opener, using home runs from Christian Yelich, Sal Frelick and Andrew Vaughn to claim an 8-4 win over the Cubs and take sole possession of first in the NL Central.
Quinn Priester (9-2, 3.28 ERA) pitches for Milwaukee on Tuesday, riding a breakout season and looking for his 10th win, though he’ll be seeking better results against Chicago after struggling in past appearances.
The Cubs counter with Colin Rea (8-4, 4.06 ERA), who’s been steady but not overpowering, and has helped Chicago to a 4-1 record in his five starts as a moneyline underdog.
With first place on the line, let’s look at how these two clubs stack up again.
Cubs vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Cubs +1.5 (-200)
- Brewers -1.5 (+162)
Moneyline
- Cubs (+108)
- Brewers (-126)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-115)
- Under 8.5 (-105)
Cubs vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Cubs: Colin Rea (8-4, 4.06 ERA)
- Brewers: Quinn Priester (9-2, 3.28 ERA)
Cubs vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, FDSN Wisconsin
- Cubs Record: 62-44
- Brewers Record: 63-43
Cubs vs. Brewers Prop Bet
- Sal Frelick Over 1.5 Bases (+105 at FanDuel)
The 24-year-old Frelick has recorded at least one hit in five straight games, hitting .412 over that stretch with a homer, a pair of walks and three RBIs.
Frelick leads the Brewers in on-base percentage (.356) and boasts a .295 batting average — good for ninth among qualified hitters. With Rea’s hittable contact profile and a Chicago bullpen that has shown cracks, Frelick should see quality at-bats in favorable spots and collect another couple of bags.
Cubs vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
Priester has been Milwaukee’s most reliable starter in its plight to the top of the division. He hasn’t lost a start since May 13 and has collected wins in eight of his last 10 starts. While his career numbers against the Cubs aren’t ideal, his elite ground ball rate (57%) has paced him to these dividends.
Offensively, Milwaukee is clicking — they've won seven straight games against NL opponents following a home win and are 8-0 on the run line in recent night games against winning teams. With home field, the hotter bats and what I peg as a pitching advantage, the Brewers are in a good spot to pad their division lead.
Pick: Brewers (+108 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
