Cubs vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, Aug. 14 (Trust Cubbies)
The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago Cubs have played two close games this week, but the Guardians came out on top in both, extending their winning streak to four games.
Oddsmakers have the Guardians favored to complete the sweep on Wednesday, but can the Cubs salvage a win and keep themselves alive in the NL wild card race?
Chicago is five games out of the final wild card spot in the NL, but it has played some good baseball as of late, going 6-4 straight up to jump into third in the NL Central. With Jameson Taillon on the mound on Wednesday, the Cubs are only slight underdogs against this Cleveland team that is 37-20 straight up at home.
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for this series finale.
Cubs vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Cubs +1.5 (-180)
- Guardians -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline
- Cubs: +120
- Guardians: -142
Total
- 8.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Cubs vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Jameson Taillon (8-6, 3.50 ERA)
- Cleveland: Alex Cobb (0-1, 7.71 ERA)
Cubs vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 14
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Great Lakes, Marquee Sports Network
- Cubs record: 59-62
- Guardians record: 71-49
Cubs vs. Guardians Key Players to Watch
Chicago Cubs
Jameson Taillon: Taillon did not pitch well against the Chicago White Sox in a win in his last outing, but he still has a 3.50 ERA overall and a 3.53 ERA in his last 11 starts. He could be undervalues in this road start.
Cleveland Guardians
Alex Cobb: The Guardians traded for Cobb at the deadline, and he turned in a bit of a concerning performance in his first start. Cobb was tagged for nine hits by the Minnesota Twins, allowing four runs in a loss. Can he bounce back against the Cubs?
Cubs vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
There’s no doubt that the Guardians are one of the best home teams in Major League Baseball, but I’m going to fade them here based on this pitching matchup.
The Guardians have righty Alex Cobb on the bump for his second start this season after they acquired him at the trade deadline. Cobb is coming back from an injury, and he really struggled against the Minnesota Twins in his debut, allowing nine hits and five runs (four earned) across 4.2 innings of work.
Cobb also struck out just one batter, a sign that he’s not missing many bats right now.
There’s a chance the veteran can bounce back, but I’d much prefer to bet on Taillon, who has led the Cubs to a 10-10 record in his starts and has just three starts all season where he’s allowed more than three earned runs.
Taillon gives the Cubs a solid floor, and Chicago has kept two games within a run in this series. I think tonight’s the night they break through with a win.
Pick: Cubs Moneyline (+120)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.