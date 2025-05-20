Cubs vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 20
The Chicago Cubs hold a slim one game lead on the NL Central which makes this week's series against the Miami Marlins a pivotal one of they want to hold on to that lead or hopefully extend it.
Meanwhile, the Marlins are sitting at 19-27, desperate to find some kind of momentum to their season. A win in the series-opener against the Cubs last night made it two straight wins for Miami, which could help catapult themselves into some solid form as we enter the final stretch of May.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for tonight's Game 2.
Cubs vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Cubs -1.5 (+118)
- Marlins +1.5 (-142)
Moneyline
- Cubs -138
- Marlins +118
Total
- 8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Cubs vs. Marlins How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 20
- Game Time: 6:40 PM EST
- Venue: loanDepot park
- How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, FanDuel Sports Network Florida
- Cubs Record: 28-20
- Marlins Record: 19-27
Cubs vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Jameson Taillon, RHP (2-3, 4.53 ERA)
- Miami: Ryan Weathers, LHP (1-0, 1.8 ERA)
Cubs vs. Marlins Best Prop Bet
In today's edition of Painting Corners, I broke down why I'm taking the UNDER on Ryan Weathers' strikeout total:
The Chicago Cubs have thrived at the plate this season when facing left-handed pitchers. In fact, they have the second-lowest strikeout rate against lefties in the Majors, striking out on just 18.4% of plate appearances. Tonight, they'll face Ryan Weathers, who managed five strikeouts in his first start against the Cubs this season, but I'm going to bank on him failing to reach this number tonight. he struck out just 8.3 batters per nine innings last season.
Cubs vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
One of the best betting trends going in the Majors right now involves the Marlins. Dating back to the start of last season, the OVER has gone 69-33-1 in home games for the Marlins. The latest came just last night when these two teams played to an 8-7 final.
I'm not going to hesitate in backing this trend to cash for us bettors again tonight. The Cubs have the second-best OPS against left-handed pitchers this season at .836 and now they take on a Marlins team that has been surprisingly hot lately, ranking 13th in OPS over the past two weeks.
Let's sit back and root for runs in this National League matchup.
Pick: OVER 8.5 (-115)
