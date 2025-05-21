Cubs vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 21
The Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins have played a pair of entertaining games early this week for MLB fans and bettors who enjoy a ton of scoring.
After Miami took Monday’s series opener 8-7, the Cubs bounced back with a 14-run game on Tuesday to even the series. Now, these teams face off with an early afternoon start, and the total for this game is pushing double digits.
Max Meyer (4.47 ERA) gets the ball for Miami in this matchup against Cade Horton, who will make his third appearance of the season for the Cubs.
Chicago has a two-game cushion atop the NL Central after winning seven of its last 10 games, but can it close things out and win this series? Oddsmakers do have the Cubs set as road favorites on Wednesday.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for this series finale.
Cubs vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Cubs -1.5 (+120)
- Marlins +1.5 (-142)
Moneyline
- Cubs: -142
- Marlins: +120
Total
- 9 (Over +100/Under -120)
Cubs vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Cade Horton (2-0, 6.00 ERA)
- Miami: Max Meyer (3-4, 4.47 ERA)
Cubs vs. Marlins How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 21
- Time: 1:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: loanDepot park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSFL, MARQ
- Cubs record: 29-20
- Marlins record: 19-28
Cubs vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bets
Marlins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Max Meyer OVER 16.5 Outs Recorded (-115)
This season, Max Meyer has pitched pretty well for the Marlins, posting a 4.47 ERA while striking out 59 batters in 50.1 innings of work.
I’ve been impressed with how deep Meyer has worked into games, completing at least six innings in five of his nine outings. The young righty has recorded 17 or more outs in six of his nine outings this season.
Meyer also isn’t getting pulled early for pitch count – all three games he failed to clear this prop, he allowed at least four runs – but rather performance. He’s thrown 90 or more pitches in five starts, which gives him a pretty solid floor when he’s not even being asked to finish six innings to reach this prop.
Cubs vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
Want to bet on the best trend/trends in baseball? I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the OVER is a great bet in this series finale:
The OVER in Miami Marlins games is the best trend in baseball right now, and the Chicago Cubs have done a great job feeding into it.
In the first two games in this series, the Cubs and Marlins have combined for 15 runs in each matchup, soaring past the total in both contests. Now, the total is set at even money to go OVER nine runs on Wednesday afternoon.
This season, Miami is 29-18 to the OVER – the second-best mark in MLB. The only team that is better? The Cubs, who are 29-16-14. They have hit the OVER in 64.4 percent of their games.
Wednesday’s pitching matchup could be a good one for a high-scoring affair as well. Cade Horton is on the mound for Chicago, and he’s allowed at least three runs in each of his outings this season, giving up 11 hits in just nine innings of work.
On the Miami side, Max Meyer has come back to earth after a fast start to the campaign, allowing four or more runs in each of his three May outings. He has a 7.16 ERA this month, allowing 20 hits in 16.1 innings of work.
After giving up 21 runs in the first two games of this series, I can’t trust this Miami pitching staff to keep the Cubs in check on Wednesday. Chicago ranks No. 1 in MLB in runs scored, fourth in OPS and fifth in batting average.
With two struggling young pitchers on the mound, the OVER is an easy bet in this series finale.
Pick: OVER 9 (+100 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.